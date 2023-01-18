Dário Essugo 2023 – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Dário Essugo is a Portuguese professional football player who plays as a midfielder for the Portuguese club Sporting CP B and in this article, we will see about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.

Dário Cassia Luis Essugo famously called Dário Essugo is a product of Sporting CP academy and currently plays for the reserve and senior teams of the club. The young talent was named one of the Top 60 footballers born in 2005 worldwide by The Guardian.

The player has represented Portuguese youth teams at the international level and is yet to make his senior debut for the nation. Let us get to know more about the player’s profile in the following paragraphs.

Dário Essugo Facts And Wiki

Birth Place Odivelas, Portugal Father’s Name Caldwell Esselstyn Mother’s Name NA Star Sign Pisces Net Worth 10 million euros Age 17 Birthday 14 March 2005 Nationality Portuguese Position Midfielder Senior Clubs Sporting CP B, Sporting CP Achievements NA Girlfriend NA Children NA Social Media Instagram

Dário Essugo Net Worth and Salary

Dario is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The net worth of the player is estimated to be 10 million euros as of 2023. The market value of the player in 2023 is valued at €1 million by Transfermarkt.

His salary details are not available as of now and the young player understands that he must play at a decent level to get more lucrative contract offers.

Dário Essugo Club Career

Dario started footballing at the Portuguese-based club Santa Maria in 2013. He joined Sporting CP’s academy after successfully passing the trials in 2014. He signed his first professional contract with the club on 16 March 2021.

Dário Essugo was 11 years old when Portugal won Euro 2016.



Yesterday, he cried tears of happiness after becoming the youngest player in Sporting Clube de Portugal's history at the age of 16 years, six days ❤️ pic.twitter.com/bRiS0uhQaO — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 21, 2021

He made his league debut with the senior team against Vitória de Guimarães on 20 March 2021. He became the youngest debutant in the club’s history and the match ended in a 1-0 victory. He made his Champions League debut in the match against Ajax on 7 December 2021 and the match ended in a 4-2 loss.

Dário Essugo International Career

Dario has represented Portugal’s youth teams from U15 to U20 at the international level. He was included in Portugal’s U17 team for the 2022 UEFA U17 Championship matches and went on to make 5 appearances for the team and managed to score a goal.

Dário Essugo Family

Dario was born on 14 March 2005 in Odivelas, Portugal. His parent Caldwell Esselstyn was helpful in his success and Dario dedicated his debut appearance to his family after breaking down in tears after the match. The other details of the family are not available is certain that he is leading a joyful time with his family.

Dário Essugo Girlfriend

Dario is currently single and not dating anyone. The player prefers to spend his time on the pitch rather than dating a person. As the player prefers to stay away from the media and focus on his career he might be dating someone secretly too.

Dário Essugo is sponsored by Nike and he wears the company’s outfits to every match he plays. (Credits: @darioessugo6 Instagram)

Dario has been seen endorsing Nike on his social media accounts. The player has a sponsorship endorsement deal with Nike and as per the deal, he endorses the company’s products on his social media and wears the boots by the company to every match he plays.

Dário Essugo Cars and Tattoos

Dario has not been spotted driving a car. He is still young and will love to add some fancy cars to his garage in the future. Unlike many footballers, the player seems not fond of tattooing his body.

