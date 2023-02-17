Dan Burn 2023 – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Dan Burn is an English professional football player who plays as a defender for the English Premier League club Newcastle United and in this article, we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.

Daniel Johnson Burn famously called Dan Burn joined the Premier League club Newcastle United in 2022 and has been a regular player for the team. Burn became a regular Premier League player with Brighton from the 2019-20 season before signing for his boyhood club, Newcastle United, in January 2022.

Burn is one of the most experienced players in the league and has been an inspiration for many other young defenders for his work rate and hard work. Let us get to know more about the player’s profile in the following paragraphs.

Dan Burn joined the Premier League club Newcastle United in 2022 and has been a regular player for the team. (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

Dan Burn Facts and Wiki

Birth Place Blyth, England Father’s Name NA Mother’s Name NA Star Sign Taurus Net Worth £10 Million Age 30 Birthday 9 May 1992 Nationality English Position Defender Senior Clubs Darlington, Fulham, Yeovil Town, Birmingham City, Wigan Athletic, Brighton & Hove Albion, Newcastle United. Achievements 1X ENGLISH 3RD TIER CHAMPION Girlfriend NA Children NA Social Media NA

Dan Burn’s Net Worth and Salary

Dan Burn is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The player’s net worth is estimated to be £10 million as of 2023. The market value of the player in 2023 is valued at €12.00m by Transfermarkt. The player is yet to prove his worth in the English League to get a high market value. He currently earns a salary of £2.7 million per year playing for Newcastle United F.C.

Dan Burn Club Career

Burn began his football career in 2009 when he made his debut in the Football League for Darlington. After making 19 appearances for Darlington, Burn joined Fulham at the end of the 2010-11 season. During his time at Fulham, Burn had loan spells at Yeovil Town and Birmingham City. In 2015-16, he joined Wigan Athletic after his contract with Fulham expired.

The net worth of Dan Burn is estimated to be £10 million as of 2023. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Burn established himself as a regular Premier League player after signing for Brighton & Hove Albion in 2018-19, where he was loaned back to Wigan until January 2019. In January 2022, Newcastle United had a £7 million bid for Dan Burn rejected by his then-club, Brighton & Hove Albion. However, two days later, a fee of £13 million was agreed upon, and Burn signed a two-and-a-half-year contract with Newcastle on 31 January.

Burn made his debut for Newcastle on 13 February, partnering Fabian Schär in a 1-0 victory against Aston Villa and was named as Sky Sports’ Man of the Match. Burn’s defensive skills were praised by Gary Neville, who commented on his composure and organisation of the Newcastle defence.

Dan Burn Family

Dan Burn was born on 9 May 1992 in Blyth, England. His parents’ names are not available on the internet but they struggled a lot to make him reach professional-level football. The other details of the family are not revealed yet.

Dan Burn of Newcastle in action during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Fulham FC. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Dan Burn’s Girlfriend

The Defender prefers to stay away from the media’s spotlight and hasn’t been spotted dating a girl and as per reports, the New Castle’s centre-back is currently single. The player prefers to spend time on the pitch rather than on dating.

Dan Burn has not been seen endorsing any company on his social media accounts. The player will attract sponsors if he is able to show up his abilities and skills on the field.

Dan Burn Cars and Tattoos

Dan Burn has been spotted driving a Renault car in the streets of Blyth in England. It is certain that the player has a decent car collection in his garage to roam out. Unlike many footballers, Dan Burn has not inked his skin yet.

