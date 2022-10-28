Conor Bradley 2022 – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Conor Bradley is a Northern Irish footballer who plays as a right-back for the Championship club Bolton Wanderers on loan and in this article, we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and so on.
Conor Bradley joined the Championship side on loan from the Premier League club Liverpool in 2022. The young fullback has represented the Northern Ireland football team at the national level.
The player is noted for his potential on the pitch and is seen as one for the future of the club. The player is yet to make his Premier League debut and works really hard to succeed at Anfield under the club’s manager Jurgen Klopp. Let us see more about the Player’s bio in detail in the following paragraphs.
Conor Bradley Facts And Wiki
|Birth Place
|Aghyaran, County Tyrone, Northern Ireland
|Father’s Name
|NA
|Mother’s Name
|Linda
|Star Sign
|Cancer
|Net Worth
|$250K-$500K
|Age
|19
|Birthday
|9 July 2003
|Nationality
|Northern Irish
|Position
|Defender
|Senior Clubs
|Liverpool, Bolton Wanderers.
|Achievements
|1x English FA Cup winner
1x English League Cup winner
|Girlfriend
|NA
|Children
|NA
|Social Media
Conor Bradley Net Worth and Salary
Conor started to play football at the senior level in 2021. The player is estimated to have a net worth in the range of $250K-$500K. The market value of the player in 2022 is valued at £ 900k by Transfermarkt.
The salary of the player at Liverpool has not been disclosed yet. The player needs to prove his worth in the squad to receive more lucrative contract offers.
Conor Bradley Club Career
Conor started footballing at his hometown club St. Patrick’s F.C. when he was just nine years old. After spending four years with the club, he moved to Dungannon Swifts in 2016. He played there before catching the attention of Liverpool.
Liverpool signed the young talent to their youth team on a two-year scholarship deal. Although just after a year, he signed his first professional contract with the club until 2023. He made his professional debut with the club against Norwich City in the Carabao Cup in September 2021 which resulted in a draw.
In June 2022, the player was loaned out for a season to League one team Bolton Wanderers. He made his club debut on 30 July 2022 against Ipswich Town which resulted in a 1-1 draw. He scored his professional goal against Salford City in an EFL Cup fixture which resulted in a 5-1 victory on August 9.
Conor Bradley International Career
Conor represented the Northern Ireland U16 national team in 2018, captained the side and lifted the Victory Shield. He also appeared in the 2019 UEFA European Under-17 Championship qualifying matches.
He was called to represent the senior team in the friendly matches against Malta and Ukraine. He went to make his senior national debut against Malta and the match resulted in a 3-0 win for the country.
Conor Bradley Family
Conor was born on 9 July 2003 in Aghyaran, County Tyrone, Northern Ireland. The player prefers to stay away from the media’s spotlight and has not revealed any details of his family. Everyone hopes that he has had some quality time with his family.
Conor Bradley Girlfriend
The player is currently single and has his complete focus on developing his footballing skills on the field. The player has just recently turned adult and might be looking for some matches online to spend time with.
Conor Bradley Sponsors and Endorsements
Conor has been playing well but is yet to reach the top level to get sponsors to be attracted. The player has not been seen endorsing any product or company on his social media account.
Conor Bradley Cars and Tattoos
Conor is a young player and looks like the player is afraid of needles but may have plans to tattoo his skin in the future. The player has not been spotted driving any car in the streets of Europe but might have some good collections in his garage.
FAQs about Conor Bradley
|What is the net worth of Conor Bradley?
|The net worth of Conor Bradley is between $250K-$500K.
|How many clubs have Conor Bradley played for?
|Conor Bradley has played with two clubs at the senior level –
Liverpool, Bolton Wanderers.
|How old is Conor Bradley?
|He is 19 years old.
|What is the nationality of Conor Bradley?
|He is Northern Irish.
|Has Conor Bradley ever won the Premier League?
|No, he has never won the Premier League.