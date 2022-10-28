Conor Bradley 2022 – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Conor Bradley is a Northern Irish footballer who plays as a right-back for the Championship club Bolton Wanderers on loan and in this article, we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and so on.

Conor Bradley joined the Championship side on loan from the Premier League club Liverpool in 2022. The young fullback has represented the Northern Ireland football team at the national level.

The player is noted for his potential on the pitch and is seen as one for the future of the club. The player is yet to make his Premier League debut and works really hard to succeed at Anfield under the club’s manager Jurgen Klopp. Let us see more about the Player’s bio in detail in the following paragraphs.

Conor Bradley is a Liverpool FC Player. (Credits: @conorbradley.03 Instagram)

Conor Bradley Facts And Wiki

Birth Place Aghyaran, County Tyrone, Northern Ireland Father’s Name NA Mother’s Name Linda Star Sign Cancer Net Worth $250K-$500K Age 19 Birthday 9 July 2003 Nationality Northern Irish Position Defender Senior Clubs Liverpool, Bolton Wanderers. Achievements 1x English FA Cup winner

1x English League Cup winner Girlfriend NA Children NA Social Media Instagram

Conor Bradley Net Worth and Salary

Conor started to play football at the senior level in 2021. The player is estimated to have a net worth in the range of $250K-$500K. The market value of the player in 2022 is valued at £ 900k by Transfermarkt.

The salary of the player at Liverpool has not been disclosed yet. The player needs to prove his worth in the squad to receive more lucrative contract offers.

Conor Bradley Club Career

Conor started footballing at his hometown club St. Patrick’s F.C. when he was just nine years old. After spending four years with the club, he moved to Dungannon Swifts in 2016. He played there before catching the attention of Liverpool.

Liverpool signed the young talent to their youth team on a two-year scholarship deal. Although just after a year, he signed his first professional contract with the club until 2023. He made his professional debut with the club against Norwich City in the Carabao Cup in September 2021 which resulted in a draw.

✍️🏻 We are delighted to announce the signing of @NorthernIreland international defender Conor Bradley on a season-long loan from @LFC.



🤝 Welcome to Bolton, Conor! ⚪️#BWFC 🐘🏰 — Bolton Wanderers (@OfficialBWFC) June 21, 2022

In June 2022, the player was loaned out for a season to League one team Bolton Wanderers. He made his club debut on 30 July 2022 against Ipswich Town which resulted in a 1-1 draw. He scored his professional goal against Salford City in an EFL Cup fixture which resulted in a 5-1 victory on August 9.

Conor Bradley International Career

Conor represented the Northern Ireland U16 national team in 2018, captained the side and lifted the Victory Shield. He also appeared in the 2019 UEFA European Under-17 Championship qualifying matches.

Conor Bradley made his debut for Liverpool against Norwich City. (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

He was called to represent the senior team in the friendly matches against Malta and Ukraine. He went to make his senior national debut against Malta and the match resulted in a 3-0 win for the country.

Conor Bradley Family

Conor was born on 9 July 2003 in Aghyaran, County Tyrone, Northern Ireland. The player prefers to stay away from the media’s spotlight and has not revealed any details of his family. Everyone hopes that he has had some quality time with his family.

Conor Bradley Girlfriend

The player is currently single and has his complete focus on developing his footballing skills on the field. The player has just recently turned adult and might be looking for some matches online to spend time with.

The net worth of the player is between $250K-$500K. (Credits: @conorbradley.03 Instagram)

Conor has been playing well but is yet to reach the top level to get sponsors to be attracted. The player has not been seen endorsing any product or company on his social media account.

Conor Bradley Cars and Tattoos

Conor is a young player and looks like the player is afraid of needles but may have plans to tattoo his skin in the future. The player has not been spotted driving any car in the streets of Europe but might have some good collections in his garage.

Read More:

FAQs about Conor Bradley