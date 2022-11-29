Cody Gakpo 2022 – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Cody Gakpo is a Dutch professional football player who plays for the Eredivisie club PSV and for the Netherlands national team and in this article, we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.

Cody Mathes Gakpo famously called Cody Gakpo is a product of PSV’s youth academy. He is currently playing at a top level and hopes to continue his form. He is a part of the national team for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Let us get to know more about him in the coming paragraphs.

Cody Gakpo celebrates scoring his team’s first goal during the Qatar 2022 World Cup against Senegal. (Photo by MANAN VATSYAYANA/AFP via Getty Images)

Cody Gakpo Facts And Wiki

Birth Place Eindhoven, Netherlands Father’s Name Johnny Gakpo Mother’s Name Ank Gakpo Star Sign Taurus Net Worth €10 million Age 23 Birthday 7 May 1999 Nationality Dutch Position Winger Senior Clubs Jong PSV, PSV Achievements 1X DUTCH CHAMPION

1X DUTCH CUP WINNER

1X DUTCH U17 CHAMPION Girlfriend Noa Van Der Bij Children NA Social Media Instagram

Cody Gakpo Net Worth and Salary

Cody Gakpo makes the most of his income through footballing. The net worth of the player is estimated to be €10 million. The market value of the player is valued at €45 million currently by Transfermarkt.

He currently earns a whopping salary of 10 Million Euros per year playing for PSV.

Cody Gakpo Club Career

Cody started to play football when he was eight years old. He played in all levels of youth teams. He was promoted to the reserve team of the club Jong PSV which plays in the Eerste Divisie. He made 26 league appearances for the club in three years’ time there scoring 17 goals.

Cody Gakpo has 13 goals and 17 assists for PSV this season.



Now he’s putting in work on the world stage 🇳🇱🔥 pic.twitter.com/PDmGReBPUp — B/R Football (@brfootball) November 25, 2022

He joined PSV and debuted against Feyenoord on 25 February 2018. He scored his first professional hat trick for the club against Go Ahead Eagles on 3 December 2018. He made his league debut against AZ after being substituted for Steven Bergwijn. He ended the season with 14 appearances without recording any goal.

He made his breakthrough in the next season recording 7 goals and 7 goals in 25 league appearances. He scored a brace in the UEFA Europa League qualifier against NS Mura which made PSV qualify for the tournament. He finished the next season with 11 goals in his 25 appearances.

He scored the winning goal for the club against Ajax in the 2022 KNVB Cup final. He scored his first hat trick against Volendam on 31 August 2022. He remained at PSV despite many rumours of him being linked to Manchester United, Leeds United and Southampton. He already has 21 goal contributions for the club in the 2022/23 league season.

Cody Gakpo International Career

Gakpo played for the national team at the U18, U19, U20 and U21 levels. He was included in the squad for the 2020 UEFA Euro. He made his debut against North Macedonia substituting for Frenkie De Jong.

Cody Gakpo celebrates after scoring a goal in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

He was included in the 26-man squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup after his impressive performances at the club level. He opened the scoring for the team in the Cup as he scored in the opening match of the team against Senegal which ended in a 2-0 victory. He scored early in the next game against Ecuador but Enner Valencia’s equalizer made the game end in a 1-1 draw.

Cody Gakpo Family

Cody Gakpo was born on 7 May 1999 in Eindhoven, Netherlands. Cody was born to a Togolese Football Dad and a Belgian Rugby Mum. His parents are Johnny Gakpo and Ank Gakpo, it looks like he is having a good and happy time with his family right now.

Cody Gakpo Girlfriend

Cody is currently dating Noa Van Der Bij and both are in a happy relationship right now. They both share a happy life together and hope to be married soon.

Cody Gakpo is currently dating Noa Van Der Bij. (Credits: @codymathesgakpo Instagram)

Cody Gakpo Sponsors and Endorsements

Cody has been playing at the top level but currently doesn’t have any sponsors. The player has been seen endorsing two companies Phillips and ASML on his social media account.

Cody Gakpo Cars and Tattoos

Cody is a young player and he has no tattoos on his body but may have plans to tattoo his skin in the future. The player has been spotted driving a BMW in the streets of the Netherlands and also might have some good collections in his garage.

Read More:

FAQs about Cody Gakpo