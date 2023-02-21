Claudio Gomes 2023 – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Claudio Gomes is a French professional football player who plays as a defensive midfielder for the Serie B club Palermo and in this article, we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.

Claudio Amarildo Gomes famously called Claudio Gomes joined the Italian club, Palermo in 2022 and has been playing at a decent level. He has earned over 50 caps for the youth levels of France’s national team. Gomes is a talented young midfielder who has shown promise in his career so far.

His loan move to PSV Eindhoven will provide him with valuable first-team experience and help him develop his skills as a midfielder. If he continues to progress, he could have a bright future in the game. Let us get to know more about the player’s profile in the following paragraphs.

Claudio Gomes joined the Italian club, Palermo in 2022 and has been playing at a decent level. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Claudio Gomes Facts and Wiki

Birth Place Argenteuil, France Father’s Name Amarildo Gomes Mother’s Name NA Star Sign Leo Net Worth £5.6 Million Age 22 Birthday 23 July 2000 Nationality French Position Defensive Midfielder Senior Clubs Paris Saint-Germain B, Manchester City, Jong PSV, Barnsley, Palermo. Achievements 1X ENGLISH LEAGUE CUP WINNER

1X ENGLISH SUPER CUP WINNER

1X U21 PREMIER LEAGUE CHAMPION Girlfriend NA Children NA Social Media NA

Claudio Gomes’s Net Worth and Salary

Claudio Gomes is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The player’s net worth is estimated to be £5.6 million as of 2023. The market value of the player in 2023 is valued at €1.30m by Transfermarkt. He currently earns a salary of £988k per year playing for Palermo as a DM.

Claudio Gomes Club Career

Gomes began his youth football career playing for ASC Val d’Argenteuil and RFC Argenteuil in his hometown, before joining Évreux in 2011 and Paris Saint-Germain in 2013. Gomes made one appearance for PSG’s reserves, coming on as a substitute in a home loss to Yzeure in November 2017. In July 2018, he signed with Manchester City after training with the club since the expiration of his PSG contract in June.

☝️ 18-year-old Claudio Gomes has now won a trophy for Man City after being on the pitch for ONE second…#MCFC#CommunityShield pic.twitter.com/JMAML54zjZ — The Sportsman (@TheSportsman) August 5, 2018

He made his professional debut in August 2018 as a late substitute in the FA Community Shield victory over Chelsea. Gomes joined PSV Eindhoven on loan for the 2019-20 season, playing for their Jong PSV squad. He returned to Manchester City for the 2020-21 season and made his FA Cup debut in February 2021, replacing the injured Rodri in a win over Swansea City.

In August 2021, Gomes went on loan to Barnsley for the 2021-22 season, where he played 32 games and scored one goal. After Barnsley’s relegation, Gomes, along with two other players, had their loans terminated in April 2022.

Gomes signed with Italian Serie B club Palermo on a permanent two-year deal on 1 September 2022, becoming the first player to join the club after it was taken over by the City Football Group. He made his debut for the team eight days later in a home win over Genoa, coming on as a late substitute.

The net worth of Claudio Gomes is estimated to be £5.6 million as of 2023. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Claudio Gomes International Career

Gomes captained the France U17s at the 2017 UEFA European Under-17 Championship and the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup, where he was named in the team of the tournament. He scored in a 7-1 win over New Caledonia in France’s opening match at the FIFA U-17 World Cup. In August 2018, Gomes received his first call-up to the under-19 team for friendlies against Slovenia, Croatia, and India, and was later selected for the 2019 UEFA European Under-19 Championship in Armenia.

Claudio Gomes Family

Claudio Gomes was born on 23 July 2000 in Argenteuil, France. His parents’ names are not known but they struggled a lot to make him reach professional-level football. The other details of the family are not revealed yet.

Claudio Gomes’s Girlfriend

Claudio Gomes prefers to spend time on training grounds to improve himself in the game rather than dating as he knows that he is young. He has not been seen sharing pictures of any girls on his social media account and as per reports, he is currently single and not dating anyone.

Claudio Gomes has earned over 50 caps for the youth levels of France’s national team. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Claudio Gomes has not been seen endorsing any company on his social media accounts. The player is in his growing phase and will attract sponsors if he is able to show up his abilities and skills on the field.

Claudio Gomes Cars and Tattoos

Claudio Gomes has not been spotted driving a car in the streets of Argenteuil in France. It is certain that the player has a decent car collection in his garage to roam out. Unlike many footballers, Claudio Gomes has not inked his skin yet.

