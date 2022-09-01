Christine Sinclair 2022 Net Worth, Salary, Club Career, Personal Life and more

Christine Sinclair is a Canadian professional soccer player and is the captain of her national and international teams and here, we learn more about her career, net worth and more.

Christian Sinclair Facts and Wiki

Birth Place Burnaby, British Columbia, Canada Father’s Name Bill Sinclair Mother’s Name Sandra Sinclair Star Sign Gemini Net Worth $2 million Age 39 years old Date of Birth June 12, 1983 Nationality Canadian Position Forward, Midfielder Youth Clubs Portland Pilots Senior Clubs Vancouver Breakers, Vancouver Whitecaps FC, FC Gold Pride, Western New York Flash, Portland Thorns Achievements (Selected) International Top Scorer, Canadian Player of the Year (14 times), The Best FIFA Special Award for Outstanding Career Achievement Husband – Children – Sponsorships N/A Social Media Instagram, Twitter, Facebook

Christine Sinclair’s Salary and Net Worth

Christine Sinclair’s base salary is $450,000 per year, excluding advertisements and endorsements. Christine Sinclair’s net worth is estimated to be $2 million.

Club Career

Christine Sinclair started her club career with Vancouver Whitecaps and spent three seasons at the club before moving to FC Gold Pride and winning her first WPS Championship with the club. Soon after, the striker switched teams and transferred to Western New York Flash and was an integral part of her Championship-winning side, contributing to ten goals and eight assists.

Her excellent performances saw her bag the MVP award and surely put the striker’s name on the front pages. After spending two seasons with Western New York Flash, she joined Portland Thorns FC and was named the captain of the team upon her joining, signifying the high opinion of the player by the football fraternity.

Sinclair did not disappoint the club and the fans and led her team to a Championship win in her debut season, paving the way for a successful career ahead. She led by example with her performances and hard work and captained her side to another Championship win in 2017. She is considered a legend of the club with 65 goals in 156 overall appearances.

International Career

Christine Sinclair is an experienced personnel in the Canadian national team, having appeared in 5 Fifa Women’s World Cup and having a total of 315 appearances with an impressive 190 goals to show for it.

Sinclair made her international debut aged 16 and made her first mark in the senior team with an exemplary showing in the 2003 Fifa Women’s World Cup, helping her nation achieve its highest finish to date.

The player would have hoped that this would mark the beginning of an era of domination for the national team however she could find success at the national level in stark contrast to her profound successes at the domestic level.

Yet, she has always given her best for the team and comes in a small category of professional players who have scored more than 10 World Cup goals. She is widely regarded as Canada’s greatest soccer player of all time and with her never-ending list of achievements and successes, it is hard to disagree with the fact.

Christine Sinclair Personal Life

Christine Sinclair has mostly kept her private life out of the media and therefore we do have any information about her personal life.

Christine Sinclair Social Media

Platform Followers Link Twitter 115.1K Followers Here Instagram 76.9K Followers Here Facebook 9.9K Followers Here

