Eric Garcia is a Spanish footballer who plays for FC Barcelona in La Liga and the Spanish National Football Team and here, we learn more about his nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Garcia played most of his youth football at Barcelona’s La Masia and Manchester City. After playing for City’s senior team for 3 years, he returned to his native, FC Barcelona in June 2021.

He is one of the best young talents of his generation. Known for his ball-playing skills in defence, Garcia is also a presence to consider on both ends of the pitch during set-pieces. He has the makings of a future superstar.

Eric Garcia Facts and Wiki

Birthplace Martorell, Spain Father’s Name Mr Garcia Mother’s Name Sande Garcia Star Sign Capricorn Net Worth USD 5m Age 21 Date of Birth 09.01.2001 Nationality Spaniard Position Centre-Back Youth Clubs Barcelona, Manchester City Senior Clubs Manchester City, Barcelona Achievements Premier League Winner, U19 European Cup Winner Girlfriend N/A Children N/A Sponsorship Adidas Social Media Instagram, Twitter

Eric Garcia Net Worth and Salary

Garcia had a personal terms deal with Barcelona when he arrived on July 1, 2021, and signed a five-year contract that will keep him at the club until June 30, 2026. Garcia is paid £57,692 per week at the club, for a total of £3m per year and his net worth was €5 Million.

Eric Garcia club career

Garcia was born in Catalonia and joined Barcelona’s La Masia in 2008 and later joined Manchester City’s Youth Setup in 2017. He captained the U18s in his first season at City and also played for the U19s. He made his Premier League debut in September 2019 as a substitute in an 8-0 win vs Watford.

In August 2020, Man City manager Pep Guardiola told the press that Garcia rejected a contract extension and would leave at the end of the season. And naturally, he left the club in June 2021 to join his first team, FC Barcelona on a five-year contract. He has played 39 times for the Catalans since then.

Eric Garcia international career

He made his senior international debut against Ukraine on 6 September 2020, replacing Sergio Ramos in the 61st minute as Spain won 4–0. He was also included in Luis Enrique’s squad for UEFA Euro 2020. All in all, he has played 17 times for his national team.

Eric Garcia Family and Girlfriend

His mother’s name is Sande Garcia. Eric Garcia also has a sister whose name is Alicia Garcia. There isn’t much information available about his father.

Eric Garcia Tattoo and Cars

Garcia is yet to be inked, but he has a very sporty car in his Cupra Formentor SUV.

Eric Garcia Social Media

