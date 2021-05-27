Chelsea and Man City stars chasing Champions League glory

With a history dating back to the 1950s, it is little wonder that the Champions League final has racked up more than its fair share of memorable moments.

For instance, Zinedine Zidane’s epic winner for Real Madrid in the 2001/02 final against Bayer Leverkusen immediately leaps out as a perfect example.

Manchester United’s smash-and-grab job on Bayern Munich in 1998/99 is another event that has been etched into Champions League folklore.

Chelsea and Manchester City will head into the latest final on Saturday eager to write their name into the record books.

City’s aim is to complete a historic treble having already clinched the Premier League title and Carabao Cup during the current campaign.

They have never progressed beyond the semi-finals of the competition before this season and will be keen to lift the prestigious trophy in Portugal.

By contrast, Chelsea are playing in their third final after previously reaching this stage in 2007/08 and 2011/12.

Their first attempt ended in heartbreak, with John Terry and Nicolas Anelka’s missed penalties during a shoot-out famously costing them the chance of victory against Man Utd.

It was a different story four years later as the Blues triumphed on spot-kicks against Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena.

Former Chelsea star Arjen Robben was on hand to witness their triumph in 2011/12 as he featured in a star-studded Bayern line-up.

However, he gained redemption the following season, scoring a dramatic late goal to see off the challenge of German rivals Borussia Dortmund.

The most likely contender in Chelsea’s team is Timo Werner, with the German striker heading into the final with a point to prove.

If the winning goal is to be scored by an adidas shod player it is more likely they will be wearing a City shirt, with their squad containing a few likely candidates.

Perhaps a more likely option is Ilkay Gundogan, with the German star racking up 17 goals from City's midfield this season.

Whoever gets the winning goal will be assured of their place in Champions League history, following on from greats such as Zidane and Robben.

Having experienced heartbreak in 2008, Chelsea will hope that the 13-year gap doesn’t prove to be an unlucky omen for them, and their recent record against City will give them hope.

On the other side of the coin, City will be keen to finally break the glass ceiling and get a Champions League title under their belt.

Manager Pep Guardiola has won the competition twice before with Barcelona, but has struggled to get the job done since his last success in 2010/11.

Whichever way it goes the Champions League final promises to be a truly memorable affair – particularly for the team lucky enough to get their hands on the trophy.