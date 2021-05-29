Can you bet on sports online in New Jersey?

The state of New Jersey played a crucial role in the legalization of sports betting in the US. It was a landmark case brought by the state in 2017 that ultimately led to the Supreme Court decision of 2018, which legalized sports wagering throughout the nation.

Following that decision, New Jersey sports betting was launched within weeks and has since developed one of the most lucrative industries in the country. In fact, according to revenue, New Jersey is second only to the long-established betting hub of Nevada. As of May 2021, New Jersey’s total sports betting revenue since legalization stands at $920,724,567. Around 80% of that figure has been generated by the online sports betting market.

Key sports betting market

The Garden State has become a sports betting hub for several reasons. New Jersey was one of the first to launch legal sports betting, which was a major factor, but it is also ideally situated to take advantage of the major sports and television market of the wider New York area and to draw in betting enthusiasts from neighboring New York and Pennsylvania.

New Jersey has only one Major League franchise officially representing the state: the New Jersey Devils in the NHL, but three big teams: the New York Jets and Giants (NFL) and the New York Red Bulls (MLS) play their home games in the state.

The southern and western parts of the Garden State also feature high levels of support for Pennsylvania sports teams, including the Philadelphia Eagles, 76ers, and Phillies.

New Jersey sports betting rules

The New Jersey sports betting sector is overseen by the Division of Gaming Enforcement, who ensure that sportsbook operators follow the state’s betting rules.

As with all of the sports betting states in the US, New Jersey does not allow those under the age of 21 to bet. If you are over 21, you can bet on all professional and collegiate sports markets, with the exception of college sports events that are staged within New Jersey or that involve any New Jersey state program. Betting on esports or high school sports is not permitted.

New Jersey sportsbook betting apps

The rules for sports betting in New Jersey allow each land-based casino and racetrack in the state to have three official betting partners. The result is that New Jersey is home to one of the biggest sports betting app markets in the US, with more than 20 available at the time of writing.

All of the sportsbooks operating in New Jersey provide downloadable apps for punters to use. They can be downloaded through the relevant app store or direct from the sportsbook site, and the process of setting up your online sports betting account is straightforward:

Download the relevant app and install it on your device Register for a new account by entering your personal details Claim your welcome bonus or promotional offer Make your first deposit using your preferred payment method

The range of deposit and withdrawal options available with New Jersey sportsbook apps will vary according to which app you are using, but most enable you to use a wide variety of payment options, including Wire Transfer, Debit Card, Credit Card, Skrill, Neteller, and PayPal.

Sports betting markets in New Jersey

Sports betting fans in New Jersey can bet on a huge range of sports markets across professional and international sports. A typical New Jersey sports betting app will enable you to bet in these markets:

Parlay bets, including cross-sport parlays

Money line wagers

Betting against the spread (ATS)

Individual and team prop bets

Pool betting

Live betting

Sports betting promotions in New Jersey

Most of the sportsbooks that operate in New Jersey provide bonuses and promotions, both for new customers and for those who are regular sports bettors. These bonuses include: