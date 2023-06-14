Charlie William Henry Savage is a professional footballer who currently plays as a midfielder for the Premier League club Manchester United and the Wales under-21 national team and in this article, we will see about the player’s Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Savage, hailing from Leicester, Leicestershire, received his education at Manchester School. Following in the footsteps of his father, former Wales international footballer Robbie Savage, Charlie joined the youth ranks of Manchester United.

As Charlie Savage continues to progress in his career, he aims to make a lasting impact at both the club and international levels, showcasing his skills, versatility, and potential as a rising talent in the world of football.

Manchester United’s Charlie Savage in action during the UEFA Champions League Group F football match between Manchester United and Young Boys. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP)

Charlie Savage Facts and Wiki

Birth Place Leicester, England Father’s Name Robbie Savage Mother’s Name NA Star Sign Taurus Net Worth £236 K Age 20 Birthday 2 May 2003 Nationality English Position Midfielder Senior Clubs Manchester United, Forest Green Rovers. Achievements NA Girlfriend NA Children NA Social Media Instagram

Charlie Savage’s Net Worth and Salary

According to reports, Manchester United’s 19-year-old midfielder Charlie Savage makes £176,800 annually. His current net worth is thought to be about £236,340. On June 30, 2025, Savage’s current agreement with Manchester United will come to an end. Savage, a Welsh native, has exhibited excellent potential and is continually refining his abilities as he advances in his professional football career.

Charlie Savage’s Club Career

Savage’s first professional contract was signed with Manchester United in April 2021, demonstrating the club’s faith in his abilities. On December 8, 2021, in Manchester United’s 2021–22 UEFA Champions League encounter against Young Boys, he made his first-team debut. He replaced Juan Mata after being brought in as a substitute in the 89th minute.

It’s important to note that the event was made even more special by the fact that his father, Robbie Savage, was co-commentating on the game for BT Sport. Later, on May 22, 2022, Savage was selected for the first time in a Premier League matchday squad and played against Crystal Palace.

The net worth of Charlie Savage is estimated at £236 K. (Credits: @charliesavage48 Instagram)

In January 2023, Savage embarked on a loan move and joined Forest Green Rovers for the remainder of the 2022-23 season. This loan spell provided him with an opportunity to gain valuable experience and further develop his skills in a competitive environment.

Charlie Savage’s International Career

At many young levels, including under-17, under-18, under-19, and under-21, Savage has represented Wales. In September 2021, he was called up to the Wales under-19 team for a friendly competition in Croatia, where he displayed his talent by scoring a goal in a 3-2 loss to Austria. Savage’s first call-up to the Wales under-21 team in September 2022 was a key turning point in his international career.

Charlie Savage’s Family

Although details regarding Charlie Savage’s family are scarce, it is known that Robbie Savage, a former footballer for Wales, is his father. Charlie Savage has the benefit of growing up in a football-focused atmosphere as the son of a professional football player. Specific information regarding his other relatives, such as his mother or siblings, has not, however, been made public.

Charlie Savage’s Girlfriend

There is currently no information in the public domain about Charlie Savage’s romantic status. Since there have been no rumours or evidence to the contrary, it is considered that he is single and not dating anyone right now. Individuals, particularly professional athletes like Savage, frequently keep their personal relationships private.

Charlie Savage is currently single and not dating anyone. (Credits: @charliesavage48 Instagram)

There is currently no information available about Charlie Savage’s sponsors and endorsements. Savage might have endorsement agreements with multiple brands, like many professional sportsmen, but the specifics of these arrangements are not frequently made public.

Charlie Savage’s Cars and Tattoos

There is no precise information available on his personal vehicle(s) or automobiles. However, having a car for personal use and transportation is typical among professional athletes, especially football players. Charlie Savage may own a vehicle but no specifics about his collection or tastes have been made public.

