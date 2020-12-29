Celtic star Jeremie Frimpong wanted by AS Roma

According to Italian publication Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t Glasgow Live), Serie A heavyweights AS Roma are lining up a January swoop for Celtic defender Jeremie Frimpong.

Frimpong came through the ranks at the Manchester City youth academy. He made 41 appearances for the Cityzens’ U-18s while featuring 21 times for the U-23s, scoring three goals and registering seven assists combined. (h/t Transfermarkt)

Jeremie Frimpong joined Celtic in 2019 (Getty Images)

However, with chances of breaking into the first-team looking bleak, Frimpong left City, joining Celtic in the summer of 2019. Since joining the Hoops, the full-back has become a key member of the team, racking up 3 goals and 8 assists in 46 appearances. (h/t Transfermarkt)

Frimpong’s exploits in Scotland haven’t gone unnoticed as AS Roma are now interested in signing him up. It is claimed that the Giallorossi manager Paulo Fonseca is a huge admirer of the 20-year-old and wants to bring him to Italy.

The Roma boss will hold talks with the club’s board over the possibility of signing Frimpong from Celtic. However, it is claimed that the Hoops will have to lower their asking price for the former Manchester City youngster. (h/t Glasgow Live)

Celtic manager Neil Lennon (Getty Images)

As per the report, the reigning Scottish champions are demanding €15m for the right-back. However, that is too much for Roma and they want the club to reduce their asking price.