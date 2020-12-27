Celtic interested in Crystal Palace midfielder James McCarthy

According to Eurosport, reigning Scottish champions Celtic are interested in signing Crystal Palace midfielder James McCarthy in the January transfer window.

The 30-year-old spent time at the Celtic youth academy before moving to Hamilton Academical, where he spent three years.

In 2009, McCarthy secured a move down south to England, joining Wigan Athletic. The Republic of Ireland international spent four years with the Latics, winning an FA Cup in the process.

James McCarthy spent six years with Everton

McCarthy joined Everton in the summer of 2013 but endured an injury-riddled spell at Goodison Park. Having made 133 appearances for the Toffees, in which he scored six goals, the 30-year-old joined Crystal Palace in 2019.

Since joining the Eagles, McCarthy has racked up 40 appearances so far, five of which have come in the current season. (h/t Transfermarkt)

The midfielder hasn’t played a game since early November and with his contract expiring at the end of the season, Celtic have taken an interest in their former midfielder. The Hoops believe that someone like McCarthy could reinvigorate the entire squad in the second half of the season.

It is further claimed that McCarthy is aware of the interest from Celtic and would be open to such a transfer next month. (h/t Eurosport)

Celtic manager Neil Lennon (Getty Images)

However, Celtic will have to raise cash to sign him. This could require them to sell some of their players, with Olivier Ntcham being considered for a sale.