Celtic eye loan swoop for West Brom duo Kyle Edwards and Rekeem Harper

According to The Scottish Sun, reigning Scottish Premiership champions Celtic are considering raiding Premier League side West Bromwich Albion for Kyle Edwards and Rekeem Harper in January.

Neil Lennon is eyeing reinforcements in the winter window as he looks to catch current leaders and arch-rivals Rangers in the league table.

West Brom duo Harper and Edwards have emerged as loan targets for the Hoops, with the January window just a little over a week away.

West Brom midfielder Rekeem Harper in action. (Getty Images)

The 20-year-old Harper is a product of the West Brom academy and has gone on to make 41 appearances for the first-team. However, the midfielder has hardly been a regular this season, featuring just thrice so far.

Harper was on the radars of Celtic in the summer of 2019, with manager Lennon personally scouting him. However, a move failed to materialise and he stayed put at the club. But the Hoops are now set to rekindle their interest in him.

Along with Harper, Edwards is also a target for the Bhoys ahead of the January window. Like Harper, he too is a product of the Baggies’ youth setup and has made 48 senior appearances, scoring four goals.

Like Harper though, Edwards too has hardly been used this season, starting just one Premier League game so far. The 22-year-old is believed to be keen on regular minutes and could be made available in January by new manager Sam Allardyce.

Kyle Edwards (R) in action for West Brom (Getty Images)

With his contract up at the end of the season, a loan move could later be converted into a permanent deal on a free transfer.

Given James Forrest’s unavailability due to injury and Mikey Johnston’s shady injury record, bringing in a wide player like Edwards is on the agenda for Celtic.

It remains to be seen if the Hoops, who won the Scottish Cup on Sunday, are able to sign either of Harper or Edwards next month.