Celtic interested in Yokohama Marinos ace Ado Onaiwu

According to the Daily Record (h/t Glasgow Live), Scottish giants Celtic could be set to raid Japanese outfit Yokohama F. Marinos for the signing of striker Ado Onaiwu.

The Hoops, after over three months without a full-time manager, named Ange Postecoglou as their new head coach earlier this week. The Greek-Austrian arrives after leaving his post at Yokohama F. Marinos and could be plotting a swoop on his former employers this summer for the signing of Onaiwu.

The 25-year-old has been with the club since February 2020, having signed from Urawa Reds and has grown into a key player for the club. To date, Onaiwu has made 56 appearances for the Marinos, scoring 21 goals and setting up seven more. (h/t Transfermarkt)

Ado Onaiwu (C) is a target for Celtic

The ongoing campaign, in particular, has been quite productive for the striker as he has managed to find the back of the net on 13 occasions from 26 games in all competitions, averaging a goal every 102 minutes he has played.

But Onaiwu’s contract with Yokohama F. Marinos expires in January 2022. And Celtic are now hoping to capitalise on the situation by making a move to sign the Japanese forward.

Celtic will be in for a major rebuild job this summer as they have already lost influential captain Scott Brown while the futures of Kristoffer Ajer, Odsonne Edouard, Ryan Christie all uncertain as they enter the final year of their respective contracts. In addition, veteran striker Leigh Griffiths could also not be at Celtic Park come next season. (h/t Glasgow Live)

So attacking reinforcements become imperative for Postecoglou and Celtic as they look to knock arch-rivals Rangers off their perch in the Scottish Premiership.

Ange Postecoglou is the new Celtic manager (GETTY Images)

Also read:

Onaiwu has been called up for the Japanese national team’s upcoming friendly fixture against Serbia. There is a possibility that his value goes up should he impress on his international debut. So Celtic must act quickly if they are to land the 25-year-old this summer.