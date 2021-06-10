Celtic announce Ange Postecoglou as new manager

According to the Daily Record, Celtic have announced Ange Postecoglou as the new manager. The Greek-Australian has signed a twelve-month rolling contract with the Hoops.

Celtic had been without a permanent manager for over three months now, following the departure of Neil Lennon during the 2020/21 season. At one point, it seemed like ex-Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe could take over as the new manager at Celtic Park, but talks broke down. (h/t Daily Record)

Neil Lennon left Celtic during the 2020/21 season (Getty Images)

In the aftermath of that, Postecoglou emerged as the front-runner for the Celtic job and he has now been confirmed as the next manager. Upon confirmation, the 55-year-old expressed his delight by saying:

“The opportunity that has been given to me is one of the greatest honours in football and the responsibility to lead our magnificent football club into the future is one that I will cherish dearly. Celtic is one of THE names in world football, of that there is no doubt – a giant of a club, a proper footballing institution and so much more – real history, real substance, real authenticity and real soul. “I very much look forward to meeting with the players on their return from the close season break and I can’t wait to get started as Celtic manager.”

Postecoglou doesn’t have a whole lot of experience managing in Europe. However, he tasted plenty of success with Brisbane Roars in the A-League and also enjoyed a memorable stint in charge of the Australian national team, leading them to Asia Cup triumph.

Having taken over at Japanese club Yokohama F Marinos in 2017, Postecoglou won the J-League title with them in 2019.

Postecoglou has a huge challenge on his hands at Celtic. The Hoops ended the 2020/21 season without a trophy, falling way behind arch-rivals Rangers in the Scottish Premiership title race. The 55-year-old will now have to rally the troops and try to knock Steven Gerrard’s Light Blues from their perch in his debut season.