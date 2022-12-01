Bryan Mbeumo 2022 – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Wife, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Bryan Mbeumo is a France professional football player who plays as a winger for the Premier League club Brentford and for the Cameroon national team and, in this article, we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Wife, Tattoos, Cars, and more.

Bryan Tetsadong Marceau Mbeumo famously called Bryan Mbeumo joined Brentford from the French professional club Troyes in 2019. He is playing at a regular level and hopes to continue this form.

He represents the Cameroon football team at the national level and has been a part of the squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Let us get to know more about the player’s bio in the coming paragraphs.

Bryan Mbeumo represents Cameroon at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Bryan Mbeumo Facts And Wiki

Birth Place Avallon, France Father’s Name NA Mother’s Name Angelique Gouge Star Sign Leo Net Worth $2 million Age 23 Birthday 7 August 1999 Nationality French Position Winger Senior Clubs Troyes II, Troyes, Brentford Achievements 1 x Premier League Championship Girlfriend NA Children NA Social Media Instagram, Twitter

Bryan Mbeumo Net Worth and Salary

Bryan has made most of his income from footballing. The net worth of the player is estimated at 2 million dollars as of 2022. The market value of the player is valued at 28 million euros in 2022 by Transfermarkt. The French winger earns a salary of 1 million pounds per season at Brentford.

Bryan Mbeumo Club Career

Bryan joined Troyes’s youth academy in 2013 and stayed with the youths till 2016 before getting promoted to the reserve team of the club. He played for two years with the reserve team of the club before getting a chance to represent the first team. He made his senior debut for the club FC Metz in February 2018 which ended in a 1-0 win.

He made three more appearances for the club in that season but ended in a bad way as the club got relegated in that season. He made a breakthrough in the next season for the first team in the next season where he made 40 appearances for the club scoring 11 goals. He signed for the Championship side Brentford in 2019 leaving Troyes with 46 appearances scoring 12 goals in all competitions.

Bryan Mbeumo of Cameroon warms up prior to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

He joined the club on a five-year deal for a reported fee of 5.8 million pounds fee on 5 August 2019. He was named the EFL Player of the Year and Young Player of the Year owing to his performances in the 2019/20 season where he played 47 matches scoring 16 goals. He won the Championship with the club and also won the Championship play-off final and ended the season with 49 appearances with 8 goals.

He scored his first hat trick against Port Vale which was the first hat trick scored by a player coming off the bench. He signed a new contract extension with the club in January 2022. He ended the season with 8 goals in his 38 appearances for the club.

Bryan Mbeumo International Career

Bryan Mbeumo represented France’s national team at the youth level. He played for the U17, U20 and U21 teams of the team. He decided to play for the Cameroon national team as he was eligible to represent the country.

He made his senior debut for the country against Uzbekistan in September 2022 and the match ended in a defeat. He was included in Cameroon’s squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Bryan Mbeumo Family and Early Life

Bryan was born on 7 August 1999 in Avallon, France. During childhood, he spent most of his days with his elder sister, Maeva Gouge. He was a great kid with a lot of skills and people around him knew that he would reach heights in the near future. His parents were supportive of his passion.

Bryan Mbeumo Girlfriend

Bryan prefers to stay away from the media’s spotlight and has never revealed any details about his partner. As per reports, the player has not been seen dating anyone and is currently single.

Bryan is a Nike-endorsed player. As per the sponsorship deal with Nike, he wears the Nike Phantom GT2 Elite soccer cleats to every match he plays for the 2022-23 season and he even endorses the products on his social media account.

Bryan Mbeumo Cars and Tattoos

Bryan Mbeumo has not been spotted driving a car in the streets of France. But in an interview, he mentioned his interest towards Audi. It is certain that the player has a decent car collection in his garage to roam out. Unlike many footballers, the player seems not fond of tattooing his body.

Bryan Mbeumo has not been seen dating anyone and is currently single. (Credits: @bryan_.m19 Instagram)

Read More:

FAQs about Bryan Mbeumo