Bruno Jordão 2023 – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Bruno Jordao is a Portuguese professional football player who plays as a midfielder for Santa Clara on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers and in this article, we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.

Bruno Andre Cavaco Jordao famously called Bruno Jordao is a product of Braga’s academy and was promoted to the senior team of the club in 2016. He plays for Santa Clara on loan from the English Premier League club Wolves. The young midfielder is yet to make his league debut for his loan club.

He became the youngest player and top scorer of all time in the 2015-2016 Campeonato de Portugal. Let us get to know more about the Portuguese midfielder’s profile in the coming paragraphs.

Bruno Jordao is a product of Braga’s academy and was promoted to the senior team of the club in 2016.(Photo by Marco Rosi/Getty Images)

Bruno Jordão Facts And Wiki

Birth Place Marinha Grande, Portugal Father’s Name NA Mother’s Name NA Star Sign Libra Net Worth £6.7m Age 24 Birthday 12 October 1998 Nationality Portuguese Position Central midfielder Senior Clubs Uni ão Leiria, Braga B, Lazio, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Famalicão, Grasshopper, Santa Clara Achievements 1x Europa League participant

1x Italian cup winner Girlfriend Caroline Amaral Children NA Social Media Instagram

Bruno Jordão’s Net Worth and Salary

Bruno is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The net worth of the player is estimated to be £6.7m as of 2023. The market value of the player in 2023 is valued at €1.60m by Transfermarkt. He currently earns a salary of £1,478,261 per year playing as a midfielder for C.D. Santa Clara, on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Bruno Jordão Club Career

Bruno began his career with U.D. Leiria. In July 2016, he transferred to S.C. Braga and made his professional debut with Braga B in a 2016-2017 LigaPro match. In August 2017, Jordão and his teammate Pedro Neto were loaned to S.S. Lazio in Italy for two years with the obligation to buy for a combined €26 million. He only played three matches for the Serie A club before being signed by Premier League club Wolverhampton Wanderers in August 2019.

https://twitter.com/Wolves/status/1447864872587251718?s=20&t=8Auo1RiSI8uVGUIL_Dc0ow

He made his debut for Wolves in an EFL Cup match and later in the UEFA Europa League. Jordão made his league debut as a substitute away at Chelsea on the final matchday of the season. In September 2020, Jordão agreed to a season-long loan move back to his homeland with F.C. Famalicão. He scored his first top-flight goal in a 3-3 draw against S.C. Farense.

He made his first appearance for Wolves since July 2020 in a 3-0 victory over Sheffield United in the 2021-2022 FA Cup. On 31 January 2022, Jordão joined Swiss Super League side Grasshopper Club Zürich on loan for the rest of the 2021-2022 season. He was later loaned back to C.D. Santa Clara in August 2022.

Bruno Jordão International Career

Bruno has represented the Portuguese national football team at youth levels and is yet to make his senior debut for the nation. The young midfielder has played from U18 to U21 levels of the nation and has made 21 appearances combined for the sides.

The net worth of Bruno Jordão is estimated to be £6.7m as of 2023. (Photo by GEOFF CADDICK/AFP via Getty Images)

Bruno Jordão Family

Bruno was brought into the world on October 12th, 1998, in Marinha Grande, Portugal. The path to his professional football career was not an easy one, as it required substantial efforts from his parents. They have consistently provided both emotional and financial support to Bruno throughout his athletic pursuits. To date, the names of the family members, as well as other details, have not been disclosed to the public.

Bruno Jordão’s Girlfriend

Bruno Jordão is currently dating Caroline Amaral. Further details about Caroline are not available.

Portuguese midfielder Bruno Jordão is an Adidas endorser. Adidas is a German multinational corporation that designs and manufactures sports shoes, clothing, and accessories headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Bavaria. It is the largest sportswear manufacturer in Europe and the second biggest in the world.

Bruno Jordao of Lazio reacts with disappointment after the Serie A match between Genoa CFC and SS Lazio. (Photo by Paolo Rattini/Getty Images)

Bruno Jordão Cars and Tattoos

Bruno Jordão has been spotted driving a Mercedes in the streets of England. Unlike many footballers, the player seems not fond of tattooing his body.

Read More:

FAQs about Bruno Jordão