Brighton Can Set Ambitions High This Season

After what was a promising start to the Premier League season before the 2022 World Cup break, Brighton & Hove Albion can set their ambitions high for the remainder of the campaign.

Having shown they can compete against some of the best teams in the division Brighton can put themselves in the mix for the European places come May.

Seagulls Deserve Praise After Hectic Start

While many teams would struggle with the loss of a manager in the early stages of the season, Brighton have managed to keep the ship on course. Losing Graham Potter to Chelsea was tough to take and threatened to destabilize things at the Amex Stadium after all the English coach had built at the club.

Brighton, who as of January 10th are 4/1 with Betway Premier League betting to finish in the top six this season, moved quickly to bring Roberto De Zerbi to the club to fill the void. The Italian is taking on his first job in the Premier League but the 43-year-old has already been able to get a tune out of Brighton.

Ending the first part of the season before the FIFA World Cup break in 7th place represented a start Brighton can be proud of, especially with a change of manager thrown into the mix.

There is still of course a long way to go but the Seagulls have put down a foundation that could lead to something special for the club this term.

Standout Results Can Give Brighton Hope

Looking back on some of the highlights from the season, Brighton have shown they can compete against the other teams battling for European spots. The 2-1 win over Manchester United at Old Trafford was the dream start for the Seagulls.

Pascal Groß was the star of the show that day against the Red Devils, with the midfielder’s first-half brace guiding Brighton to a memorable win. Battling out a goalless draw with Newcastle United in the following game proved to be a positive result, with the Magpies holding third place in the table going into the World Cup break.

Brighton played out a thrilling 3-3 draw against Liverpool in October and were unfortunate not to come away from Anfield with the three points. However, a 4-1 win over Chelsea, with Potter in the Blues’ dugout, has to be the highlight of the campaign before the World Cup in Qatar took centre stage.

To be three goals to the good against Chelsea before half-time at a bouncing Amex Stadium was a performance that will live long in the memory for those Brighton fans lucky enough to be there.

While the Seagulls have endured some disappointing results in other winnable games, knowing they can compete against some of the best in the Premier League will stand them in good stead going forward.

Duo Set To Play Key Roles

After strong starts to the season, it looks like midfielders Alexis Mac Allister and Leandro Trossard will continue to big parts to play this term. As well as being crucial for Argentina in Qatar, Mac Allister has proven to be a key player for the Seagulls.

With a creative spark and finishing ability that’s on par with the best in the league, the 23-year-old is developing into a real talent and his performances for Argentina have showcased his talent to a wider audience.

As for Trossard, Brighton fans have enjoyed watching his progress since his arrival at the club back in 2019. With seven goals and two assists in 16 league outings of the season, including a memorable hat-trick at Anfield, Trossard appears to be going from strength to strength.

Playing alongside the likes of Mac Allister and Groß, who has also impressed this term, Trossard has the ability to post some big numbers for Brighton this season.

It’s undoubtedly an exciting time for Brighton and the foundation has been put down for what could be a positive season for the Seagulls.

Knowing they can compete against some of the best means that challenging for a top-six finish should be the goal for De Zerbi’s men this term.