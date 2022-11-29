FIFA World Cup Winners List (1930 – 2018)

The first FIFA world cup took place back in 1930 and since then a total of 21 FIFA World Cups have been played. A total of 8 nations have won the World Cup and Brazil won the championship for the most time. Brazil is the only nation that played all 21 World Cups and won the world cup back to back.

Also, Italy holds a consecutive winning record in 1934 and 1938.

The Football World Cup has been held every four years since 1930, the only exception happened in 1942 and 1946. At that time cause of the world war, the football world cup got cancelled. FIFA songs every year enlighten the events and inspire us to be together and enjoy the game.

Here is the full list of all FIFA World Cup winners teams.

1930: Uruguay(4) vs Argentina(2)

Winner: Uruguay

Runners Up: Argentina

Host Country: Uruguay

Date: 30 July, Wednesday

After Uruguay won the 1924 and 1928 Summer Olympics football games, they were honored to host the very first world cup event. Thirteen teams- seven from South America, four from Europe, and two from North America participated in that historical event.

Uruguay and Argentina reached the final where Uruguay defeated Argentina by 4-2 goals. Alberto Suppici was the football manager of Uruguay at that time and he was only 31. He still holds the record of being the youngest football manager in history.

1934: Italy(2) vs Czechoslovakia(1)

Winner: Italy

Runners Up: Czechoslovakia

Host Country: Italy

Date: 30 June 1934

Venue: Stadio Nazionale PNF, Rome

The 1934 world cup was the first world cup where a team had to pass the qualifying round for taking part in the final games. 10 new teams had debuted in that championship. There were huge political pressure and rumor going on about the world cup. At that time, Benito Mussolini was the ruler of Italy, and many nationalists thought he will use football to promote his fascist ideology.

Italy and Czechoslovakia reached the final in that event and Italy defeated Czechoslovakia by 2-1 goals and claimed their first world cup.

1938: Italy(4) vs Hungary(2)

Winner: Italy

Runners Up: Hungary

Host Country: France

Date: 19 June 1938

Venue: Stade Olympique de Colombes, Paris

Goal:

Italy- Luigi Colausig(6′, 35′), Silvio Piola(16′, 82′)

Hungry- Pál Titkos(8′), György Sárosi(70′)

There were huge controversies over the decision to organize the world cup in Europe for the second time. However, it went well and was a very successful championship. There were a total of 84 goals made by 42 players. The funny thing is two goals were self-made.

Poland and Norway debuted their World Cup in that championship. Argentina and Uruguay missed the tournament and the Spanish failed to participate as the civil war going on at that time.

Italy scored the first goal just in six minutes and two minutes later Titkos equalized the scoreboard with another goal. Later Italy defeated Hungary by 4-2 goals and became the first nation two won the world cup in a row.

1950: Uruguay(2) vs Brazil(1)

Winner: Uruguay

Runners Up: Brazil

Host Country: Brazil

Date: 16 July 1950

Venue: Maracanã Stadium, Rio de Janeiro

Goal:

Uruguay- Juan Alberto(66′), Alcides Ghiggia(79′)

Brazil- Albino Friaça(47′)

The 1950 World Cup final wasn’t like the World Cup edition. There were four teams in a group stage and they played in a round-robin format. Brazil was in the number one position by point ranking and Uruguay was in second place with one point less than Brazil.

Brazil needed to avoid the defeat to win their first world cup. However, the day wasn’t meant for Brail. They scored the first goal when Friaça put the ball into Uruguay’s net. But Uruguay soon scored two goals and won their second world cup after a long gap from FIFA World Cup.

1954: Germany(3) vs Hungary(2)

Winner: Germany

Runners Up: Hungary

Host Country: Switzerland

Date: 4 July 1954

Venue: Wankdorf Stadium, Bern

Goal:

Germany- Maximilian Morlock(10′), Helmut Rahn(18′, 84′)

Hungry- Ferenc Puskás(6′), Zoltán Czibor(8′)

This was one of the craziest world cups that ever took place. In the quarterfinal, Hungary beat Brazil by 4-2. Three players were shown marching orders in that match as two teams got involved in fighting, which continued even in the dressing room after the end of the match. This match is known as the Battle of The Bern.

And for Germany, the tournament is known as the Miracle of Bern. They finally got international recognition after losing world war 2.

1958: Brazil(5) vs Sweden(2)

Winner: Brazil

Runners Up: Sweden

Host Country: Sweden

Date: 29 June 1958

Venue: Råsunda Stadium, Solna

Goal:

Brazil- Vavá(9′, 32′), Pelé(55′, 90′)

Sweden- Nils Liedholm(4′), Agne Simonsson(80′)

The story of the Silicon Legend Pele’s started with this World Cup. He scored 5 goals in that tournament and two in the final. He became the youngest goalscorer in the world cup final match. That was the first time a nordic country hosted the world cup and the World Cup in Europe that is not won by European.

1962: Brazil(3) vs Czechoslovakia(1)

Winner: Brazil

Runners Up: Czechoslovakia

Host Country: Chile

Date: 17 June 1962

Venue: Estadio Nacional, Santiago

Goal:

Brazil- Amarildo(17′), Zito(69′), Vavá(78′),

Czechoslovakia- Josef Masopust(15′)

Brazil claimed their second world cup and back-to-back wins in 1962 after defeating Czechoslovakia by 3-1 goals. Brazil’s star players Pele was absent in that game as he was ruled out for injury.

The tournament became a very famous cause of violence. Four times police had to come to stop fighting among players.

1966: England(4) vs Germany(2)

Winner: England

Runners Up: Germany

Host Country: England

Date: 30 July 1966

Venue: Wembley Stadium, London

Goal:

England- Geoff Hurst(18′, 101′, 120′), Martin Peters(78′)

Germany- Helmut Haller(12′), Wolfgang Weber(89′)

England created history in this game by defeating Germany over time. It was the first and the only time till now(2022), the world witnessed a hat-trick in the world cup final.

At 89 minutes Wolfgang Weber scored a goal and equalized the scoreboard. England won that game in overtime though the overtime goal had raised so many controversies at that time.

1970: Brazil(4) vs Italy(1)

Winner: Brazil

Runners Up: Italy

Host Country: Mexico

Date: 21 June 1970

Venue: Estadio Azteca, Mexico City

Goal:

Brazil- Pele(18′), Gerson(66′), Jairzinho(71′), Carlos Alberto(86′)

Italy- Roberto Boninsegna(37′)

It was the first time when two world cup holders face each other. Both teams were highly favored in that world cup and perilously held two world Cups. Brazil was absolutely unbeatable in this world cup. It was the last world cup of Pele. One year after the Mexico World Cup, Pele also announced his retirement from the national team.

1974: Germany(2) vs Netherlands(1)

Winner: Germany

Runners Up: Netherlands

Host Country: Germany

Date: 7 July 1974

Venue: Olympiastadion, Munich

Goal:

Germany- Paul Breitner(25′), Gerd Müller(43′)

Netherlands- Johan Neeskens(2′)

That was the second time Germany won the world cup. The match started with a penalty and the Netherlands scored a goal. Their good luck didn’t stay long with them and German scored two goals before halftime. That was the first time East Germany participated in the world cup before reuniting in 1990.

1978: Argentina(3) vs Netherlands(1)

Winner: Argentina

Runners Up: Netherlands

Host Country: Argentina

Date: 25 July 1978

Venue: Estadio Monumental, Buenos Aires

Goal:

Argentina- Kempes(38′, 105′), Bertoni(115′)

Netherlands- Nanninga(82′)

Kempes finished the tournament as the top scorer and he was named man of the match. It was the first world cup win of Argentina. They became the fifth team to win the World Cup as host after Uruguay, Italy, England, and West Germany. Everyone felt kinda bad for the Netherlands as they return from World Final for the second time in a row.

Iran and Tunisia made their first appearance in the world cup that year.

1982: Italy(3) vs Germany(1)

Winner: Italy

Runners Up: Italy

Host Country: Spain

Date: 11 July 1982

Venue: Santiago Bernabéu, Madrid

Goal:

Italy- Rossi(57′), Tardelli(69′), Altobelli(81′)

Germany- Breitner(83′)

Italy was having a rough time finding its place since 1938. Rossi helped the nations to come out of that bad luck. He was named man of the tournament and won the golden boot for the highest goalscorer of the 1982 world cup.

1986: Argentina(3) vs Germany(2)

Winner: Argentina

Runners Up: Germany

Host Country: Mexico

Date: 29 June 1986

Venue: Estadio Azteca, Mexico

Goal:

Argentina- Brown(23′), Valdano(56′), Burruchaga(84′)

Germany- Rummenigge(74′), Völler(81′)

Argentina earned their second world cup through Mexico World Cup. Maradona was named player of the tournament. It was the tournament where the hand of God goal took place.

Iraq, Canada, and Denmark first appeared in the world cup.

1990: Germany(1) vs Argentina(0)

Winner: Germany

Runners Up: Argentina

Host Country: Italy

Date: 8 July 1990

Venue: Stadio Olimpico, Rome

Goal:

Germany- Brehme(85′)

Once again history rewrite itself and Germany faced Argentina in the world cup final of 1990. That match is considered one of the best final matches in the history of the World Cup. There was not a single goal for the entire game. Just 5 minutes before the final whistle Germany got a penalty shot and scored a goal.

1994: Brazil(3) vs Italy(2)

Winner: Brazil

Runners Up: Italy

Host Country: United States

Date: 17 July 1994

Venue: Rose Bowl, Pasadena, California

It was the only world cup final match that hasn’t scored a goal in both regular and overtime. After overtime, they went for the penalty shot, and Brazil won that match. In that tournament, Maradona was removed for testing positive in drug tests. Colombian defender Andres Escobar was found dead after 10 of the tournament for a self-goal.

1998: France(3) vs Brazil(0)

Winner: France

Runners Up: Brazil

Host Country: France

Date: 12 July 1998

Venue: Stade de France, Saint-Denis

Goal–

France- Zidane(27′, 45+1′), Petit(90+1′)

France won their first world cup on their home soil by defeating Brazil 3-0 goals. In that match, people saw the rise of Zidane, considered France’s best player of all time. He was named man of the match. Brazilian striker Ronaldo withdrew from the game suddenly and no one still doesn’t know the cause.

2002: Brazil(2) vs Germany(0)

Winner: Brazil

Runners Up: Germany

Host Country: South Corea

Date: 30 June 2002

Venue: International Stadium, Yokohama

Goal–

Brazil- Ronaldo(67′, 79′)

It was the first time any world cup was held outside of Europe or America. Brazil won their last and fifth world cup in 2002. Ronaldo proved himself once again and brought the biggest honor of football to his country.

2006: Italy(5) vs France(3)

Winner: Italy

Runners Up: France

Host Country: Germany

Date: 9 July 2006

Venue: Olympiastadion, Berlin

Goal–

France- Zidane(7′), Materazzi(19′)

There were a total of two goals at the beginning of the game and for the rest of the match, no scores were made not even in the overtime. Later Italy got the victory over France by the penalty shot. It was the last appearance of Zidane for France and he got a red card for a head-butt to Materazzi. Italy won their fourth world cup in 24 years in 2006.

2010: Spain(1) vs Netherlands (0)

Winner: Spain

Runners Up: Netherlands

Host Country: South Africa

Date: 11 July 2010

Venue: Soccer City, Johannesburg

Goal–

Spain- Iniesta(116′)

The 2010 FIFA world cup is highly famous for outstanding football songs. No other FIFA World Cup had ever had this much response from all over the world. The Netherlands made their way to the final once again. They hold off Spain for 90′ minutes. The scoreboard was zero zero. Then in overtime, Iniesta scored a goal for Spain and ensure their first world cup trophy.

2014: Germany(1) vs Argentina(0)

Winner: Germany

Runners Up: Argentina

Host Country: Brazil

Date: 13 July 2014

Venue: Maracanã Stadium, Rio de Janeiro

Goal–

Germany- Götze(113′)

This was the third time Argentina face Germany in the final. Argentina did their best to win the tournament, but Germany was too confident and strong then. Argentina managed to keep the scoreboard at zero for both teams for 90 minutes. Germany got a goal at 113 minutes, secured their world cup, and ended the world cup drought.

The world cup went too heavy on Brazil as they lost to Germany by 1-7 goals in the semifinals. Brazil hasn’t faced a such dramatic defeat since 1920.

2018: France(4) vs Croatia(2)

Winner: France

Runners Up: Croatia

Host Country: Russia

Date: 15 July 2018

Venue: Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow

Goal–

France- Mandžukić(18′- own goal), Griezmann(38′), Pogba(59′), Mbappé(65′)

Croatia- Perišić(28′), Mandžukić(69′)

French started the game dramatically when Mandžukić did their own goal and it was the first ever own goal in the world cup final. However, France didn’t stop and played their best. Soon they made the scoreboard the same and later won the game. Mbappé was the first youngest football world cup scorer after Pele.

Conclusion:

That was the list of all FIFA World Cup winners from 1964 to 2018. The 22nd edition of the FIFA World Cup is currently underway in Qatar. The tournament has so many ups and down. What do you think will come out as the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner?

