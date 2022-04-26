Ranking the 10 Best Champions League Teams of all time

Many teams have showcased their brilliance in the Champions League, and here we learn about the 10 best champions league teams of all time.

10. Bayern Munich 2019/20

Bayern Munich 2019/20 (Credit: UEFA.com)

Bayern’s 2019/20 Champions League triumph is the greatest statistically, with the first-ever perfect record — 11 games, 11 victories. They didn’t just win the majority of them: Spurs were thrashed 7-2, Red Star Belgrade 6-0, Chelsea 7-1 on aggregate, and Lyon were crushed 3-0. They also hit Barcelona 8-2 in the quarterfinals (the first time the Catalan club had surrendered eight goals in a game since 1946) with a ferocity and savagery that should have been reserved for the final. All of this took place in empty stadiums with the feel of a hospital waiting room.

They finished the season with a continental triple and an undefeated streak of 30 games in all competitions. Bayern’s 19/20 squad isn’t spoken of in the same breath as great teams from the past because of its youth; this team will be regarded as the ideal European winning machine in a few years.

9. Liverpool 2004/05

Liverpool 2004/05 (Credit: thisisanfield.com)

Liverpool’s 2004/05 squad didn’t have a lot of talent – they finished fifth in the league – but as a group, they showed commitment, energy, and tactical savvy as they progressed through the Champions League.

One of the greatest comebacks in football history is the Miracle of Istanbul. Liverpool came back from 3-0 down at halftime due to goals from Gerrard, Vladimir Smicer, and Xabi Alonso in the second half. Extra time failed to separate the teams, and penalties were settled by Jerzy Dudek’s weak knees stopping shots from Andrea Pirlo and Andriy Shevchenko.

8. Real Madrid 2001/02

Real Madrid 2001/02 (Credit: Real Madrid)

The frosting on the cake for a typical Galácticos side was Zinedine Zidane‘s sideways volley. Figo, Ral, Guti, Makélélé, Roberto Carlos, and world-record signing Zizou combined to finish third in La Liga but won Real Madrid’s seventh Champions League trophy, sealed by the Frenchman’s left-footed pearler against an outstanding Bayer Leverkusen side.

7. Real Madrid 2017/2018

Real Madrid 2017/2018 (Credit: IMDB)

A third-place result in La Liga (only three points ahead of fourth-place Valencia and 17 points behind winners Barcelona) was a colossal underachievement domestically. Madrid has been chastised for slacking in the league, having lost five games against clubs behind them in the standings.

In Europe, the Bernabeu-based club rose to the occasion, winning their third European cup in a row. Real Madrid defeated Liverpool 3-1, thanks to a Gareth Bale overhead strike in the final — one of the finest goals in Champions League history.

Real Madrid, led by Cristiano Ronaldo, Sergio Ramos, and co., rose to the occasion again, finding a way to triumph against all odds, as few teams in football history have done.

6. Ajax 1994-1996

Ajax 1994-1996 (Credit: Rex Features)

During the 1994-95 Champions League season, Ajax created history. They became the youngest squad to win the continental title that year, with all of their players under 25 except Frank Rijkaard.

The squad enchanted football fans with their Total Football style of play. AC Milan, the defending champions, met them three times throughout the tournament: twice in the group stage and once in the final.

They won each of their three games without surrendering a goal. After winning the prized trophy that season, Ajax returned to the competition final the following season. They did, however, lose 4-2 on penalties against Juventus.

5. Manchester United 2007-2009

Manchester United 2007-2009 (Credit: firstpost.com)

During the 2007-2008 season, Manchester United had a fantastic run in the Champions League. In attack, a youthful Cristiano Ronaldo, with the help of Wayne Rooney and Carlos Tevez, made the difference.

On their journey to the final, when they played Premier League rivals, Chelsea, the Red Devils eliminated opposition teams with aplomb. The prospect of an all-English final in Europe’s top event was exciting, and the game did not disappoint. After 120 minutes, both teams were locked in a 1-1 stalemate, forcing the game into a penalty shootout, which United won to claim their third Champions League title.

4. Real Madrid 2013/14

Real Madrid 2013/14 (Credit: beinsports.com)

The tenth. Real Madrid is the most successful team in European Cup history, although they took a long time to reach double digits. Although it wasn’t as lengthy as Los Blancos’ 32-year hiatus between titles in 1966 and 1998, 12 years was a long period for a club that prides itself on performing on the European stage, having won their previous trophy in 2002.

A club with a 17-goal scorer On his way to a tense Madrid derby final with an Atlético team that had just won La Liga for the first time in 18 years, Cristiano Ronaldo defeated both the previous year’s finalists 3-0 (Dortmund) and 4-0 (Bayern). Real equalised in injury time may explain the jitters since history was waiting to be made with a win. They then went on a three-goal spree in extra time to win their 10th European Cup and begin a run of four trophies in five years.

3. Manchester United 1998/99

Manchester United 1998/99 (Credit: Shaun Botterill /Allsport)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was Old Trafford’s baby-faced assassin before becoming the next unlucky icon to bear the heat for the current behind-the-scenes omnishambles at Manchester United. His super-sub powers were no more on display than in the 1999 Champions League final.

Manchester United had faced fellow finalists Bayern Munich in the group stage and had advanced as the best runners-up. They faced Inter Milan and Juventus in the knockout stages. The semi-final featured an incredible 4-3 aggregate triumph against a Juventus side that had gone 2-0 up after 11 minutes in the second leg.

Bayern Munich appeared to be one step too far as they battled to the final, scoring early and wasting a slew of chances. United seemed doomed until a spell of injury time, which has come to characterise the club’s typical aggressive approach. Teddy Sheringham and Solskjaer scored in the 91st and 93rd minutes, respectively, to stun Camp Nou and give United and Sir Alex Ferguson their legendary treble.

2. Barcelona 2014/15

Barcelona 2014/15 (Credit: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images )

Perhaps Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, and Neymar are the best front three in Champions League history. MSN’s 27 goals were the leading cause for Barcelona’s dominance, as they defeated the champions of England (Man City), France (PSG), and Germany (Bayern Munich) before defeating the Italian champions (Juventus) in the final. This was the year in which Messi completely thrashed Boateng. Without a doubt, they are Europe’s champions.

1. Barcelona 2010/2011

Barcelona 2010/2011 (Credit: fifaforums.easports.com)

Barcelona, led by Pep Guardiola, is perhaps the best football team in history. The squad displayed an appealing style of play. During the 2008-09 Champions League season, they quickly crushed opposing teams and won with elegance.

They defeated Olympique Lyon, Bayern Munich, and Chelsea to go to the final against Manchester United. Barcelona won their third European title with a 2-0 victory against the reigning champions. That was enhanced by the fact that they took home six trophies throughout that season.

Despite losing in the semi-finals to Inter Milan in 2010, Guardiola’s side came back in 2011 to steal the show from Manchester United. In the final, they defeated the Red Devils 3-1 to win their second title in three years.