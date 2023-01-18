Brandon Tellez 2023 – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Brandon Tellez is a Mexican professional football player who plays as a midfielder for the MLS club LA Galaxy’s youth team and in this article we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.
Brandon Tellez is a product of the MLS professional club LA Galaxy’s youth academy and was promoted to the reserve team of the club in January 2023. He is young and is valued highly by the club and they hope to make him stay for a longer time.
He is listed as one of the Top 60 footballers born in 2005 by the British newspaper The Guardian. He represents Mexico’s youth team at the national level. Let us get to know more about the player’s profile in the coming paragraphs.
Brandon Tellez Facts And Wiki
|Birth Place
|Fullerton, USA
|Father’s Name
|NA
|Mother’s Name
|NA
|Star Sign
|Aquarius
|Net Worth
|NA
|Age
|17
|Birthday
|17 February 2005
|Nationality
|American
|Position
|Midfielder
|Senior Clubs
|LA Galaxy II, LA Galaxy U17
|Achievements
|NA
|Girlfriend
|NA
|Children
|NA
|Social Media
Brandon Tellez’s Net Worth and Salary
Brandon is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The player is yet to prove his worth in the League to get a high market value. If he reaches the top level, he might have lucrative deals in the future.
Brandon Tellez Club Career
Brandon began footballing at MLS professional club LA Galaxy’s youth academy at a young age. The coaching and the technical staff of the club have stated the player as a generational player and known to have a lot of creativity in the midfield.
He was promoted to the reserve team of LA Galaxy in January 2022 ahead of the 2022 MLS season. He made his debut in the USLC championship in 2022 with the reserve team of LA Galaxy and many top clubs are behind the player to sign him in the near future.
Brandon Tellez International Career
Brandon was called up for Mexico’s U18 team’s friendly matches in September 2022. He made his debut for the team on 21 September 2022 against Finland’s U18 team where he played for the entire 90 minutes and the match ended in a 1-1 draw. Later he appeared in the matches against Slovakia and Germany’s U18 on 23 and 25 September 2022.
Brandon Tellez Family
Brandon was born on 17 Feb 2005, in Fullerton, USA. It took a great deal of effort on the part of his parents to make him reach the professional football level. Throughout his football career, they have always supported him both mentally and financially. Other details about the family have not yet been revealed, including their name.
Brandon Tellez’s Girlfriend
Brandon Tellez is currently single and not dating anyone. The player prefers to spend time on the pitch rather than dating someone. As the player prefers to stay away from the media and focus on his career he might be dating someone secretly too.
Brandon Tellez Sponsors and Endorsements
The Defender has not been seen endorsing any company on his social media accounts. The player is in his growing phase and will attract sponsors if he is able to show up his abilities and skills on the field.
Brandon Tellez Cars and Tattoos
Brandon Tellez has not been spotted driving a car in the streets of Fullerton. Unlike many footballers, the player seems not fond of tattooing his body.
FAQs about Brandon Tellez
|What is the net worth of Brandon Tellez?
|The net worth of Brandon Tellez is not available.
|How many clubs have Brandon Tellez played for?
|Brandon Tellez has played with three clubs at the senior level – LA Galaxy II, LA Galaxy U17
|How old is Brandon Tellez?
|He is 17 years old.
|Nationality of Brandon Tellez?
|He is American.
|Has Brandon Tellez ever won the Premier League?
|No, he has never won the Premier League.