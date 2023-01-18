Brandon Tellez 2023 – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Brandon Tellez is a Mexican professional football player who plays as a midfielder for the MLS club LA Galaxy’s youth team and in this article we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.

Brandon Tellez is a product of the MLS professional club LA Galaxy’s youth academy and was promoted to the reserve team of the club in January 2023. He is young and is valued highly by the club and they hope to make him stay for a longer time.

He is listed as one of the Top 60 footballers born in 2005 by the British newspaper The Guardian. He represents Mexico’s youth team at the national level. Let us get to know more about the player’s profile in the coming paragraphs.

Brandon Tellez Facts And Wiki

Birth Place Fullerton, USA Father’s Name NA Mother’s Name NA Star Sign Aquarius Net Worth NA Age 17 Birthday 17 February 2005 Nationality American Position Midfielder Senior Clubs LA Galaxy II, LA Galaxy U17 Achievements NA Girlfriend NA Children NA Social Media Instagram

Brandon Tellez’s Net Worth and Salary

Brandon is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The player is yet to prove his worth in the League to get a high market value. If he reaches the top level, he might have lucrative deals in the future.

Brandon Tellez Club Career

Brandon began footballing at MLS professional club LA Galaxy’s youth academy at a young age. The coaching and the technical staff of the club have stated the player as a generational player and known to have a lot of creativity in the midfield.

Congratulations to @LAGalaxyAcademy players, Brandon Tellez and Riley Dalgado who both made their professional debuts with @LAGalaxyII last night 👏✨ pic.twitter.com/p1W4ku5bEs — LA Galaxy II (@LAGalaxyII) October 13, 2022

He was promoted to the reserve team of LA Galaxy in January 2022 ahead of the 2022 MLS season. He made his debut in the USLC championship in 2022 with the reserve team of LA Galaxy and many top clubs are behind the player to sign him in the near future.

Brandon Tellez International Career

Brandon was called up for Mexico’s U18 team’s friendly matches in September 2022. He made his debut for the team on 21 September 2022 against Finland’s U18 team where he played for the entire 90 minutes and the match ended in a 1-1 draw. Later he appeared in the matches against Slovakia and Germany’s U18 on 23 and 25 September 2022.

Brandon Tellez Family

Brandon was born on 17 Feb 2005, in Fullerton, USA. It took a great deal of effort on the part of his parents to make him reach the professional football level. Throughout his football career, they have always supported him both mentally and financially. Other details about the family have not yet been revealed, including their name.

Brandon Tellez’s Girlfriend

Brandon Tellez is currently single and not dating anyone. The player prefers to spend time on the pitch rather than dating someone. As the player prefers to stay away from the media and focus on his career he might be dating someone secretly too.

The future is bright ✨



Brandon Tellez named @LAGalaxyAcademy Player of the Year 👏

The Defender has not been seen endorsing any company on his social media accounts. The player is in his growing phase and will attract sponsors if he is able to show up his abilities and skills on the field.

Brandon Tellez Cars and Tattoos

Brandon Tellez has not been spotted driving a car in the streets of Fullerton. Unlike many footballers, the player seems not fond of tattooing his body.

