In the video-message, Callum McGregor could also be seen running on a treadmill whilst speaking

Celtic midfielder Callum McGregor had a short message for all football fans and followers in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.

The Hoops star is currently under self-isolation like all his teammates as part of the precautionary steps needed to curb the spread of the virus.

Callum McGregor celebrates after scoring a goal for Celtic. (Getty Images)

McGregor shared a message to the public on Twitter. In the video, McGregor says that he is checking on everyone and suggests all to stay inside and safe.

“Hi, guys. Just wanted to send you all a message to make sure that you all stay in your home, stay in safe. All the best”

However, what makes the video even more interesting is that McGregor could be seen running on the treadmill as he shares his message to the fans.

McGregor’s short but inspiring message could be a motivation for everyone during these tough times.

Many fans caught hold of this and were impressed that their star was still running:

Celtic post throwback video in honour of Neil Lennon

Celtic paid tribute to their manager Neil Lennon, who completed a decade as a coach by posting a throwback video on their official Twitter page.

The video shows Lennon’s first-ever game in charge as a manager where he leads Celtic to a 3-1 win over Kilmarnock at home.

Robbie Keane ⚽⚽@ScottBrown8 ⚽



🔟 years ago today, Neil Lennon took his place in the dugout at Celtic Park as manager for the first time! #OnThisDay #CelticFC 🟢⚪ pic.twitter.com/ebkLFeU9Ax — Celtic Football Club (from 🏡) (@CelticFC) March 27, 2020

Meanwhile, the video received a lot of response from the fans.

Robbie Keane was a class act in that game scoring his side’s first two goals. Skipper Scott Brown added another to end things on a good note in Lennon’s maiden managerial appearance.

Since his debut back in 2010, Lennon went onto coach Celtic for four more years helping them to three Scottish Premiership titles until leaving them in 2014.

Lennon went on to coach Bolton Wanderers, however, he faced a difficult tenure during his spell there. He was then appointed coach of the Scottish side Hibernian and led them to a Scottish Premiership promotion.

He returned to the club last year in January and helped them to an unprecedented third domestic treble.