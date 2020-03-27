Gianluigi Donnarumma has had a good spell so far this season bagging 10 clean sheets from 24 matches

AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma admitted that he feared Cristiano Ronaldo the most among all forwards.

The 21-year-old is currently undergoing training at his home as part of the mandatory isolation process required to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma in action during a Serie A encounter. (Getty Images)

Donnarumma, meanwhile, admitted that he feared Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo the most while engaging in a question-answer session with news agency ANSA.

“I have faced many great forwards, but I have always feared Ronaldo the most.”

Portuguese international Ronaldo, on the other hand, has had a great impact since arriving at Juventus from Real Madrid in 2018.

Cristiano Ronaldo won the Serie A in his first season with Juventus. (Image credit: Getty)

The 35-year-old has been sensational this season also scoring 21 goals from 22 league outings. He is his Juve’s top-scorer in the league at the moment.

Rossoneri means a lot to Donnarumma

Donnarumma also revealed that playing for AC Milan meant a lot to him.

There were speculations recently that the Milanese keeper was looking for a summer move. However, Donnarumma brushed off all such doubts by asserting that he remains loyal to his boyhood club.

Gianluigi Donnarumma celebrates after his side’s win in a Serie A match. (Getty Images)

“The Rossoneri colours mean a lot to me, because I grew up here. I have always been a Milan fan and I can’t help but give my best for this shirt,” Donnarumma said.

“The first goal is the one I share with the club and the one we have set ourselves at the beginning of the season. The personal goal is to always give my best and try to concede as few goals as possible.”

Donnarumma has had a good spell at Milan this season since the arrival of coach Stefano Poli. He has helped them climb to seventh in the Serie A table and has 10 clean sheets from 24 matches.