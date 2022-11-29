Best France World Cup team of all time

The France national football team has been competing in the FIFA World Cup at a high level and has produced many legends and legendary moments in the tournament and here in this article, we will see the best world cup 11 of France.

The defending champions France have been one of the most successful teams in the World Cup and hope to continue their form in the tournament. Let us see the best 11 of France’s team in the world cup in a 4-2-2-2 formation.

Goalkeeper – Hugo Lloris

Hugo Hadrien Dominique Lloris, also known as justt Hugo Lloris, is the 2018 World Cup-winning captain. He became the captain of the team in 2012 and led the France national team to victory in the 2018 World Cup and currently hopes to do the same in the 2022 FIFA World Cup too.

The player has made 139 appearances for the Nation and still continues to play in great shape. He is one of the best players ever to captain the nation.

Right-back – Lilian Thuram

Ruddy Lilian Thuram-Ulien, famously called Lilian Thuram, is a former French professional football player. He has made 142 official appearances for the France national team. He was a key player in the squad for the 2006 World Cup, which they finished as runners.

The player was powerful, fast and versatile and played as a centre-back and right-back. His performance against Croatia in the semifinal of the 1998 World Cup was crucial for the nation in winning the Cup.

Centre-back – Laurent Blanc

The former french centre-back has appeared more than in 600 matches in the club and has played for many big clubs including Barcelona, Inter Milan, Napoli and Manchester United. The player played an important role in the 1998 World Cup where they just conceded just 2 goals in the tournament. He is known for his aggression and elite mentality on the pitch which earns him a spot on this list.

Centre-back – Marcel Desailly

Marcel Desailly is a French former professional footballer who played as a centre-back and was at his peak during the France team’s golden period 1998-2000. He won the World Cup with France in 1998.

He was named ‘The Rock’ by fans as he was a rock-solid defender. He was mostly known for his leadership skills and hard-working nature.

1998 World Cup winner Marcel Desailly brings out the World Cup trophy 🏆 pic.twitter.com/fVq3mpYpZ3 — B/R Football (@brfootball) November 20, 2022

Left-back – Emmanuel Petit

Emmanuel Laurent Petit commonly called Emmanuel Petit is a former French footballer who played the majority of his career at the Ligue 1 Club AS Monaco. He was a versatile player who played as a defensive midfielder and also played as a full-back due to his pace.

He represented the France team in 2 World Cup competitions and 2 UEFA European Championships. He scored a goal in the 1998 World Cup final to ensure victory for the nation.

Defensive Midfielder – Patrick Vieira

Patrick Vieira the former French footballer currently serves as a manager for Premier League club Crystal Palace. He is one of the best-ever midfielders to play in the Premier League. He had one of the highest interception rates and was an astute tackler.

Arsenal found it difficult to replace him after his departure in 2005 as he was one of the key players in the squad. He was a part of the France squad that won the 1998 World Cup.

Defensive Midfielder – Claude Makelele

Makelele was known for his simple, no-nonsense style of play on the pitch. The player had one of the best defensive contributions that earned him the spot on the list despite appearing for the nation in just 71 matches. He had a good duo connection in the midfield position with Patrick Vieira.

He played a key role in the France team in the 2006 World Cup where lost the finals to Italy in a penalty shootout.

Attacking midfielder – Zinedine Zidane

Zinedine Zidane is one of the best midfielders in the game and has been an inspiration for many elite footballers. He had a great impact on the mentality of the team. He won the 1998 World Cup with the France team.

He led the national team for the 2006 World Cup where they ended as runners. He scored the only goal for the team in the finals and got sent off owing to his fight with the Italian player Marco Materazzi. He is one of the best playmakers who had great vision and passing abilities.

Attacking midfielder – Michel Platini

Michel François Platini famously known as Michel Platini was one of the best midfielders who played for France. The player was the top scorer and was voted the best player for the team in the 1984 European Championship. He played an important and key role in the 1982 and 1986 World Cups in which they ended as semi-finalists in both editions.

Centre-Forward – Kylian Mbappe

The young French forward currently plays for the Ligue 1 club Paris Saint Germain. He was young but one of the best players in the 2018 World Cup scoring 4 goals and helping the nation win the World Cup.

He made the nation’s debut at the age of 18 and has scored 28 goals in his first 59 appearances. The young forward is blessed with pace and is also a great shooter of the ball.

Centre-Forward – Thierry Henry

Thierry Henry is a French former football player who is a great and complete striker and currently works as a pundit in English media. He was quick, a good dribbler and also a great assist provider. He is one of the most influential Premier League forwards who played majorly at Arsenal. He achieved every achievement at the club level.

He won the 1998 FIFA World Cup with France. He has scored 51 goals for the nation in his 123 appearances.