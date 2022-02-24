Best Football Players in the World 2022 Ranking

The Best is an award given by FIFA to the best player in the world, and for the second consecutive season, the Polish striker Robert Lewandowski won it again.

However, we are in the early months of 2022, but the football seasons in Europe have gone half. At this point, it is enough to say which players have been the best so far in 2022.

Kylian Mbappé

Position: Forward

Forward Age: 23

23 Club: Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)

He made his first debut at Monaco and was a semi-finalist in the UEFA Champions League in 2016/17. Almost everyone points out the Frenchman as a future winner of the best player on the planet awards. At 23 years old, Mbappé has not even reached the podium in the FIFA election. But this setback should not continue for long.

Even playing alongside Neymar and Lionel Messi, the young striker has been the main player of Paris Saint-Germain this season. He has been the best player of 2022. The number 7 can also move in the next transfer window to Real Madrid, the most successful club in history and a master in the art of producing the world’s best players where he would have more visibility and would probably win “the Best” Award.

Mohamed Salah

Position: Forward

Age: 29 years

Club: Liverpool (ENG)

Salah is the biggest name in the history of Egyptian football, and he has been excellent this season.

The good news for Salah’s fans is that this current season has been the best of his career, which already qualifies him in advance for the next edition of “The Best” award. In the 2021/22 football season, the striker has scored many goals for Liverpool and comfortably leads the top scorers of the English Premier League, the strongest and most famous league in the world.

Karim Benzema

Position : Forward

: Forward Age : 34 years

: 34 years Club: Real Madrid (ESP)

He is the oldest player on this list and from the same generation as Messi and Lewandowski. But he spent most of his career as a high-profile sidekick to Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid.

So, despite having four Champions League titles under his belt, he was never taken too seriously as a candidate for individual awards. But that has progressively changed since CR7 left Spain.

Benzema is today the “face” of Real Madrid and the main man responsible for the team occupying La Liga’s top-of-the-table position.

Kevin De Bruyne

Position : Midfielder

: Midfielder Age : 30 years

: 30 years Club: Manchester City (ENG)

Although the main strength of the English team is the collective game developed by Pep Guardiola, the Belgian midfielder is the synthesis of everything that works at City. Therefore, his name is always pointed out as the one with the greatest potential in the club’s squad to fight for the best in the world award.

He has been having an excellent season this 2022 and should be mentioned among the best players of 2022.

Erling Haaland

Position : Forward

: Forward Age : 21 years

: 21 years Club: Borussia Dortmund (GER)

Despite being only 21 years old, Haaland has already established himself as one of the greatest scorers of today, so much so that he was the top scorer in the last Champions League. Though knocked out of the UCL this season, his scoring records are insane, and that makes him undoubtedly one of the best players of 2022.

Vinicius Júnior

Position : Forward

: Forward Age : 21 years old

: 21 years old Club: Real Madrid (ESP)

Until a year ago, anyone who said that Vinícius Júnior was a future candidate for “The Best” would be called crazy or something. But the evolution of the Real Madrid striker in the last 12 months has been overwhelming. It has already made him the most valuable football player on the planet, according to a study carried out by the Football Observatory of CIES. With the rise of Vini, it is enough to say he is among the best players in the world this 2022.