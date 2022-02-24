Serge Gnabry Ex Girlfriend Sandra Jerze Wiki 2022- Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family and more

Who Is Sandra Jerze? Meet The Ex Girlfriend Of Serge Gnabry

Sandra Jerze is famous for being the ex girlfriend of Bayern Munich star Serge Gnabry. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Sandra Jerze entered the modelling industry at a young age and with the help of her incredible skill sets, she rose to fame. Even though her career can look straightforward, her love life isn’t much like that. She started dating Serge Gnabry in 2020. The German forward was on a scintillating form at that time scoring in important matches for Bayern Munich.

He even scored some amazing goals against former rivals Chelsea and Tottenham and won the hearts of Arsenal fans. He has come a long way and now is being considered as one of the star players in the German league. However, his love story with Sandra Jerzewas short-lived. The duo got separated for a bizarre reason. The situation reached a point where the German police had to intervene.

We will know everything about the incident later on in this article. Not only that, we have put together everything there is to know about the girlfriend of Serge Gnabry here. So follow along!

Sandra Jerze Facts & Wiki

Birthday December 9, 1997 Place of Birth Zurich, Switzerland Nationality Ethiopian & Swiss Residency N.A Partner Serge Gnabry Job Model Instagram @jerze Height N.A Weight N.A Tattoos Yes Smoking N.A Sister / Brother N.A Father & Mother N.A Religion N.A Hair Colour Dark Eye Colour Brown Net Worth (approx.) €500,000 – €1 Million

Sandra Jerze Childhood and Family

On December 9, 1997, Sandra was born in Zurich, Switzerland, making her a Swiss. However, she is of Ethiopian descent. Despite having online fame and appearing in the spotlight several times, she hasn’t shared much about her family. We believe she doesn’t want to attract attention to her family members and disrupt their privacy. We currently don’t know anything about her father and mother and their jobs for similar reasons. We are also unsure whether she has any siblings. We will continue our investigation and update the article if we find new data. Stay tuned to know more about the ex-girlfriend of Serge Gnabry.

Sandra was born in Zurich, Switzerland. (Picture was taken from biographyvilla.com)

Sandra Jerze Education

Sandra went to a local high school in her hometown. She was one of the most ambitious students in her class. However, we currently don’t know whether she went to college after that. She had big ambitions about her modelling career from an early age, so she might have entered the glamour world soon after completing high school. However, we couldn’t confirm the claim due to the lack of information.

Sandra Jerze’s career

Sandra started modelling at a young age. She has worked with many famous photographers, including Steve Gripp, and she has also appeared on the front page of grand magazines, including TWELV. Her flawless catwalk and charming personality attracted the eyes of fashion enthusiasts. Brand Model Management and Kult Models represent her.

Sandra has appeared in music videos also. She had a significant role in the song Phänomena’s music video by Pietro Lombardi. You can check the video here.

Sandra is also an Instagram star. She regularly posts pictures on her social media account to engage her audience. She also does brand collaborations. Due to her vast fanbase, brands approach her regularly.

Sandra is a professional model. (Credit: Instagram)

Sandra Jerze Net Worth

Sandra's net worth is €500,000 – €1 Million. We believe she has accumulated a large sum from her modelling career. She enjoys a luxurious lifestyle and travels a lot of places. She is an independent woman and spends a lot, but her lucrative wages cover her needs and wants.

Sandra Jerze and Serge Gnabry’s relationship

Serge Gnabry met with his girlfriend in the early months of 2020. We currently don’t know how, when or where they met. But they instantly clicked right after their first meeting. After exchanging numbers, they started to talk and fell in love. They were impressed by their counterpart’s personalities and wanted to take the relationship further. However, they managed to keep their relationship private in the early stages. In July 2020, Sandra revealed their love story by sharing their photo on social media. However, things started to degrade in January 2021, when Sandra told Gnabry that she was pregnant. But, the German star was confused about whether the child was his. Finally, the police had to intervene, forcing Sandra to leave Gnabry’s house. They hadn’t talked since then. Well, who could have thought a beautiful relationship would end up like this! However, Sandra still has scope to exp[lain the scenario to the German forward.

Serge Gnabry met with his girlfriend in the early months of 2020. (Credit: Instagram)

Sandra Jerze and Serge Gnabry Children

Sandra claims to have the baby of Gnabry inside her. However, the German forward doesn’t believe his girlfriend. There is a misunderstanding between them, and nothing is clear to the point. However, we have kept a tab on the situation and will update the article if anything new comes up.

Sandra Jerze Social media

Sandra is very famous on Instagram. She has 31.4k followers on the public platform, and her fanbase is continuously growing. She mostly posts pictures of herself. She also does brand collaboration photoshoots. From her Instagram activities, it’s evident that she likes to flaunt her bikini body on beaches.

Sandra is pretty famous on Social media. (Picture was taken from SportMob)

FAQs about Sandra Jerze

When did Sandra Jerze and Serge Gnabry get married? The duo is separated. What is Sandra Jerze doing now? She is a model and social media star. How old is Sandra Jerze? She is 25 years old. Nationality of Sandra Jerze? She is Ethiopian & Swiss. What is Sandra Jerze’s net worth? Her net worth is €500,000 – €1 Million.

