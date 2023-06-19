Ben Pearson is an English professional footballer who currently plays as a midfielder for AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League and in this article, we will see about the player’s Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Born on January 4, 1995, in Oldham, England, Pearson began his football career at a young age, joining the Manchester United academy in 2004. As of May 2023, Pearson’s club career statistics include 158 appearances and 2 goals for Preston North End, 46 appearances and 0 goals for AFC Bournemouth, and 14 appearances and 0 goals for Stoke City on loan.

Ben Pearson of Bournemouth during the Sky Bet Championship match between Huddersfield Town and AFC Bournemouth. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Ben Pearson Facts and Wiki

Birth Place Oldham, England Father’s Name NA Mother’s Name NA Star Sign Capricorn Net Worth £2.1 Million Age 28 Birthday 4 January 1995 Nationality English Position Midfielder Senior Clubs Manchester United, Barnsley, Preston North End, AFC Bournemouth, Stoke City. Achievements 1X FOOTBALL LEAGUE TROPHY WINNER

3X U21 PREMIER LEAGUE CHAMPION Girlfriend NA Children NA Social Media NA

Ben Pearson’s Net Worth and Salary

Ben Pearson, an English midfielder who is 24 years old, presently makes £8,500 per week, or £442,000 per year, in salary. Pearson, who represents Preston in the Sky Bet Championship, is thought to be worth $2,158,000. On June 30, 2021, his agreement with Preston is expected to end.

Ben Pearson’s Club Career

Injuries and glandular fever limited Pearson’s early career at Manchester United, but he persisted and eventually established himself as a regular in the under-18 squad. In addition, he made his under-21 team debut. He was also named the Jimmy Murphy Young Player of the Year for the 2012–2013 campaign.

Pearson participated in the UEFA Youth League as well as the under-21 team for Manchester United during the 2013–2014 campaign. He played a total of 17 times for the under-21s during this time, gaining vital experience.

Ben Pearson of AFC Bournemouth applauds the fans after the Sky Bet Championship match between Reading and AFC Bournemouth. (Photo by Luke Walker/Getty Images)

Pearson moved to Barnsley on loan from Manchester United in January 2015. During his loan period, he had an immediate effect, making his professional debut and scoring his first senior goal. Later, Pearson’s loan was extended, and the following season, he returned to Barnsley on another six-month loan.

Pearson joined Preston North End of the Championship on January 11, 2016. In October 2016, he scored his first goal for the team and developed into an important member of the squad. Throughout the 2018–19 season, Pearson’s on-field disciplinary issues—which included numerous bookings and sendings off—became a topic of conversation.

In January 2021, Pearson made a move to AFC Bournemouth, signing a three-and-a-half-year contract. He continued his professional career at Bournemouth before joining Stoke City on loan for the remainder of the 2022-2023 season in January 2023.

Ben Pearson’s International Career

Pearson has represented England at various youth levels, including the under-16s, under-17s, under-18s, under-19s, and under-20s. He made several appearances and scored goals for the national youth teams.

Ben Pearson is currently single and not dating anyone. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Ben Pearson’s Family

Only scant details are known about Ben Pearson’s family. However, it is known that his mother has supported his football career, despite the fact that she apparently stopped attending games after he had disciplinary issues on the pitch during the 2018–19 season.

Ben Pearson’s Girlfriend

Ben Pearson’s current relationship status is unknown to the public and has not been confirmed. It is safe to presume that he is currently unmarried as a result. There are no specifics or rumours regarding Ben Pearson’s girlfriend or any other type of intimate companion.

Ben Pearson’s Sponsors and Endorsements

Details of Ben Pearson’s sponsors and endorsements are not widely known. It is typical for professional football players to have endorsement agreements with numerous companies and sponsors. However, the sources listed do not readily provide particular information regarding Pearson’s individual endorsements.

The Net worth of Ben Pearson is £2.1 Million. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Ben Pearson’s Cars and Tattoos

There is no precise information on Ben Pearson’s cars or whether he owns any high-end automobiles available. It is not unusual for professional football players to own cars for transportation needs. He might not have chosen to have tattoos or may have chosen to keep them hidden.

Read More:

FAQs about Ben Pearson