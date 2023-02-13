Ben Godfrey 2023 – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Ben Godfrey is an English professional football player who plays as a centre-back for the Premier League club Everton and for the England national football team and in this article, we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.

Benjamin Matthew Godfrey famously called Ben Godfrey is a regular player for the Premier League club Everton since joining the club in 2020. The English centre-back has shown his versatility by playing as a central midfielder and full-back in his early career.

Ben Godfrey has represented England’s football team at the national team at junior and senior levels. Let us get to know more about the player’s profile in the following paragraphs.

Ben Godfrey Facts and Wiki

Birth Place York, England Father’s Name Alex Godfrey Mother’s Name NA Star Sign Capricorn Net Worth £12.4 Million Age 25 Birthday 15 January 1998 Nationality English Position Center-Back Senior Clubs York City, Norwich City, Shrewsbury Town, Everton. Achievements 2X ENGLISH 2ND TIER CHAMPION Girlfriend NA Children NA Social Media Instagram

Ben Godfrey’s Net Worth and Salary

Ben Godfrey is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The player’s net worth is estimated to be £12.4 million as of 2023. The market value of the player in 2023 is valued at €18.00m by Transfermarkt. The player is yet to prove his worth in the English League to get a high market value. He currently earns a salary of £3.5 million per year playing for Everton.

Ben Godfrey Club Career

Ben Godfrey is a footballer who began his career in the youth system of York City before moving to Middlesbrough in 2011. He later returned to York at the under-15 level and made his debut for the team aged 17. In 2016, he signed for Premier League club Norwich City and later went on loan to Shrewsbury Town in 2017.

He helped Norwich City win promotion back to the Premier League in the 2018-2019 season and made his debut in the opening game of the 2019-2020 season. He signed for Everton in October 2020 on a five-year contract for an undisclosed fee.

He made his debut in a Merseyside derby against Liverpool. At the end of his first season with the club, he was voted by Everton fans as the club’s Young Player of the Season.

Ben Godfrey International Career

Godfrey received his first call-up for the England U-20 team in March 2019, making two appearances. He was then included in the England U-21 team for the first time in September 2019, making his debut as a substitute and scoring his first international goal in September 2020.

In May 2021, he was called up for the England senior team’s provisional squad for the delayed UEFA Euro 2020 and made his debut as a substitute in a pre-tournament friendly against Austria, followed by his first start in a win over Romania.

Ben Godfrey Family

Ben Godfrey was born on 18 August 1994 in Saint-Doulchard, France. His father’s name is Alex Godfrey, and his father is a former professional rugby league footballer, his mother’s name is not available on the internet but they struggled a lot to make him reach professional-level football. The other details of the family are not revealed yet.

Ben Godfrey’s Girlfriend

The Center-back prefers to spend time on training grounds to improve himself in the game rather than dating as he knows he is young. He has not been seen sharing pictures of any girls on his social media account and as per reports, he is currently single and not dating anyone.

Ben Godfrey has been seen endorsing Adidas company on his social media accounts. The player is in his growing phase and will attract sponsors if he is able to show up his abilities and skills on the field.

Ben Godfrey Cars and Tattoos

Ben Godfrey has not been spotted driving a car in the streets of York in England. It is certain that the player has a decent car collection in his garage to roam out. Like many footballers, Ben Godfrey has inked his left hand fully from his left shoulder to his left rest.

Read More:

FAQs about Ben Godfrey