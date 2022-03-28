Bastian Schweinsteiger Wife Ana Ivanovic Wiki 2022- Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family and more

Who Is Ana Ivanovic? Meet The Wife Of Bastian Schweinsteiger

Ana Ivanovic is famous for being the wife of German legend Bastian Schweinsteiger. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Ana Ivanović is a famous Tennis player who is currently retired. Even though she achieved incredible feats during her illustrious career including a world no. 1 spot, she worked very hard and overcame many barriers earlier in her career. Ana found the love of her life in Bastian Schweinsteiger. The duo has been together for years, but many don’t know about their intriguing love story.

Bastian Schweinsteiger spent most of his career years in Bayern Munich. After developing himself as a top central midfielder, the German helped his team in securing many important titles including the Champions League. His excellence was not limited to only club football as he also was a crucial member of his national team.

He earned legendary status when he helped Germany to win the world cup in 2014. Even though there is a lot to discuss about his career, we have decided to take a close look at his love life. So follow along to learn everything there is to know about the stunning wife of Bastian Schweinsteiger.

Ana Ivanovic Facts & Wiki

Birthday November 6, 1987 Place of Birth Belgrade, Serbia Nationality Serbian Residency Germany Partner Bastian Schweinsteiger Job Tennis Player Instagram @anaivanovic Height 6 ft ½ in or 184 cm Weight 152 lbs. (69 kg) Tattoos N.A Smoking N.A Sister / Brother Brother – Miloš Father & Mother Mother – Dragana, Father – Miroslav Religion N.A Hair Colour Brown Eye Colour Dark Net Worth (approx.) $16 Million

Ana Ivanovic Childhood and Family

Ana was born on November 6, 1987, in Belgrade, Serbia, making her nationality Serbian. Her father, Miroslav, owned a business, and her mother, Dragana, was a lawyer. From childhood, her father and mother were very supportive of her dream. They helped him get the first racket, and from then, they became a companion to Ana throughout her journey.

She also has a younger brother named Miloš. Her childhood was full of joyous moments, but also some grim situations due to the Kosovo War in her home country. The unique experiences pushed her to do the extra work as compared to her opponents, eventually making her the best. Stay tuned to learn more about the stunning wife of Bastian Schweinsteiger.

Ana Ivanovic was born in Belgrade, Serbia. (Credit: Instagram)

Ana Ivanovic Education

Even though Ana was into the sport from 4 years of age, she also liked studies. She was a bright student in her class and earned good responses from her teacher. She mostly completed her education in her home country; first, she attended a local high school and then went to university to study finance. She was also interested in psychology and modern art, and her favourite artists were Mark Rothko and Helmut Newton.

Ana Ivanovic career

Inspired by famous tennis star Monica Seles, Ana picked up a racket at 4. Her parents supported her during her early years and helped him with her training. She had incredible qualities from childhood, but the lack of quality facilities in her hometown created significant problems. Later she moved to Basel, Switzerland, for a better training environment.

Ana was passionate about winning, and she used to give her all to achieve the task. But when she lost her first match, she cried a lot. Her manager Dan Holzmann doubted her motivation and determination during that time, but he gave her a second chance. It served both of them very well as Ana became a monster tennis player in a few months.

Ana started her professional journey on August 17, 2003. She lost the final of the junior Wimbledon tournament. Later she achieved 26-0 at the ITF women’s circuit. Ana earned her first career singles title after defeating the top-10 players, Melinda Czink, Svetlana Kuznetsova, Nadia Petrova and Vera Zvonareva.

Ana Ivanovic is a French Open champion. (Credit: Instagram)

In August 2005, Ana defeated a former no. 1 star, Martina Hingis, to win the Rogers Cup. She achieved many heights in later years, including winning the United States Open series. She boxed her way into the world ranking, and in 2008 she became no. 1. She won the French Open that year.

The 2015 and 2016 years didn’t go well for Ana’s career. On December 28, 2016, she announced her retirement.

Ana Ivanovic Net Worth

Ana’s net worth is believed to be $16 Million, which mainly represents her earnings from tennis championships, endorsement and sponsorship deals. She had endorsement deals with Rolex, Adidas and Yonex, which boosted her net worth. She enjoys her life on her own terms, and her significant bank balance helps her do that.

Ana Ivanovic and Bastian Schweinsteiger relationship

Bastian Schweinsteiger met with his wife in 2014. Both were doing pretty well in their respective careers, so they had massive respect for each other. The pair was entirely impressed by each other’s personalities and formed a strong bond after going out on a few dates.

Bastian Schweinsteiger met with his wife in 2014. (Credit: Instagram)

The duo maintained a strong line of trust that helped her overcome relationship problems. It took them only two years to understand that they wanted to spend the rest of their lives together. Finally, on July 12, 2016, the couple got married at a lavish wedding ceremony where their friends, family members and teammates were invited.

Ana Ivanovic and Bastian Schweinsteiger Children

The duo has two beautiful children together. Their first child, a son, Luka Schweinsteiger, was born in March 2018. They were blessed with another son on August 30, 2019. But they haven’t revealed the name of their second child yet.

Bastian Schweinsteiger with his wife and children. (Credit: Instagram)

Ana Ivanovic Social media

Being a world-class tennis player, Ana has earned massive popularity on social media. Her Instagram feed is filled with pictures from her training sessions, vacation moments and family photos. The content she shares suggests that she loves adventure. Despite taking retirement, she still enjoys tennis sessions, and she posts pictures of her practice.

FAQs about Ana Ivanovic

