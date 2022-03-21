Antony Wife Rosilene Xavier Wiki 2022- Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family and more

Who Is Rosilene Xavier? Meet The Wife Of Antony

Rosilene Xavier is famous for being the wife of Ajax star Antony. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Rosilene is the biggest supporter of Antony. The Spanish beauty had to sacrifice her career to raise their children. However, from her perspective, it was a pretty good decision as she enjoys every bit of motherhood. Being a secretive person, she doesn’t share much on the internet, that’s why fans know very little about her. We believe you’ll find everything there is to learn about Rosilene in this article.

Antony has become a sensational discovery for Ajax. The youngster’s incredible performance has already attracted the eyes of some big clubs. Every passing game, he is getting better, eventually winning the trust and respect of the fans. We will not talk much about Antony’s career, because the focus of this article is to reveal intriguing secrets of his love life. So stay tuned to know more about the stunning wife of Antony.

Rosilene Xavier Facts & Wiki

Birthday August 10, 1999 Place of Birth Brazil Nationality Brazilian Residency The Netherlands Partner Antony Job Housewife Instagram N.A Height 5 ft 4 in (1.65 m) Weight 55 kg (121 lbs) Tattoos No Smoking N.A Sister / Brother N.A Father & Mother N.A Religion Christianity Hair Colour Dark Eye Colour Brown Net Worth (approx.) N.A

Rosilene Xavier Childhood and Family

Rosilene was born on August 10, 1999, in Brazil. We don’t have much information about her family as the Brazilian beauty hasn’t shared much private information on the internet. But, we believe her parents did a fantastic job raising her. They were very involved with her childhood life; that’s why most of Rosilene’s characteristics are influenced by her parents.

Our information suggests she also has two younger siblings with whom she has maintained a healthy relationship over the years. We are on the lookout for more details about her childhood and family. So stay tuned to learn more about the stunning girlfriend of Antony.

Rosilene was born in Brazil. (Picture was taken from spelersvrouw.nl)

Rosilene Xavier Education

Rosilene went to a local high school in her hometown. Even though she wasn’t one of the best students in her class, she had big ambitions from childhood. Whether the Spanish beauty went to college is still unknown. Our information suggests that she moved to the Netherlands with her partner. So, she might have skipped higher studies at that time.

Rosilene Xavier career

Currently, Rosilene is a responsible housewife. By having a calm and understanding personality, the Spanish beauty was able to form a bond of friendship with her children. She takes them out very often and spends quality time with them. She understands that giving a good foundation to her child would help them build good characteristics. So, she does her best to ensure her child gets all the help they need.

Rosilene Xavier is a housewife. (Picture was taken from Luifeblogger.com)

Rosilene Xavier Net Worth

Rosilene’s current net worth is under review. She has transformed into a full-time mother over time; hence, her income source dried up. However, the significant income of her partner takes care of all their needs and wants.

Antony has a net worth of $2 Million, primarily representing his earnings from his professional contract. He currently earns £988,000 per year at Ajax. The Brazilian footballer has been playing in the Netherlands for a significant amount of time, so his wages have also increased.

Rosilene Xavier and Antony relationship

Antony and his wife, Rosilene, are childhood sweethearts. Even though we currently don’t know how the duo met, being a top footballer in Brazil, we believe he wasn’t hard to find. The Brazilian was overwhelmed by Rosilene’s beauty and charm. So he decided to ask her out. After she said yes, they went on their first date, which was a total success.

Antony and his wife, Rosilene, are childhood sweethearts. (Picture was taken from Lifeblogger.com)

As the duo started knowing more and more about each other, they fell in love. Rosilene moved to the Netherlands with Atony as she was committed to their relationship. The pair enjoys each other’s company a lot to this day, as they feel more comfortable. After the birth of their first child, the duo has become more responsible. They tied the knot at a private wedding ceremony.

Rosilene Xavier and Antony Children

The duo has one son named Lorenzo, who was born in November 2019. Antony remains busy in training, so Rosilene takes care of their son. But whenever Antony gets time, he spends quality time with his family.

Antony with his wife and son. (Picture was taken from Lifeblogger.com)

Rosilene Xavier Social media

Rosilene had an Instagram account before, but she has deactivated that. We currently don’t know the exact reason for her action. But, considering she is a calm and private person, maybe she was bothered by the stardom and excessive attention from social media.

FAQs about Rosilene Xavier

When did Rosilene Xavier and Antony get married? They got married at a private wedding ceremony. What is Rosilene Xavier doing now? She is a housewife. How old is Rosilene Xavier? She is 22 years old. Nationality of Rosilene Xavier? She is Brazilian. What is Rosilene Xavier’s net worth? Her net worth is unknown.