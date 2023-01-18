Antoni Mikulko 2023 – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Antoni Mikulko is a Polish professional football player who plays as a goalkeeper for the Polish club Lechia Gdansk and in this article, we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.

Antoni Mikulko is a product of Lechia Gdansk’s youth academy and was promoted to the senior team of the club in 2021. He is young and is yet to make his league appearance with the senior team.

He is listed as one of the Top 60 footballers born in 2005 by the British newspaper The Guardian. He represents Poland’s youth team at the national level. Let us get to know more about the player’s profile in the coming paragraphs.

Antoni Mikulko Facts And Wiki

Antoni Mikulko’s Net Worth and Salary

Antoni is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The market value of the player in 2022 is valued at €25k by Transfermarkt. The player is yet to prove his worth in the League to get a high market value.

If he reaches the top level, he might have lucrative deals in the future.

Antoni Mikulko Club Career

Antoni began footballing at Orlen Gdansk in 2014. He stayed with the club’s youth academy for 3 years before moving to Lechia Gdansk in 2016. He played in the youth team and was promoted to the senior team in 2021.

He made senior appearances for the club on the bench as a backup goalkeeper in the Ekstraklasa. He works hard in the training sessions to make his league debut for the club. He extended his contract with the club on 27 June 2022 until June 2025.

Antoni Mikulko International Career

Antoni represented Poland’s U16 team in 2021. He played for the U17 team of the nation in 2021-2022 and appeared for the side in 8 matches. He currently plays for the U18 team of the nation.

Antoni Mikulko Family

Antoni was born on 11 February 2005 in Gdańsk, Poland. It took a great deal of effort on the part of his parents to make him reach the professional football level. Throughout his football career, they have always supported him both mentally and financially. Other details about the family have not yet been revealed, including their name.

Antoni Mikulko’s Girlfriend

Antoni Mikulko is currently single and not dating anyone. The player prefers to spend time on the pitch rather than dating someone. As the player prefers to stay away from the media and focus on his career he might be dating someone secretly too.

The Goalkeeper has not been seen endorsing any company on his social media accounts. The player is in his growing phase and will attract sponsors if he is able to show up his abilities and skills on the field.

Antoni Mikulko Cars and Tattoos

Antoni Mikulko has not been spotted driving a car in the streets of Gdańsk. Unlike many footballers, the player seems not fond of tattooing his body.

