Andy Goldstein currently works as a TV presenter and as a radio broadcaster for British media channels and also has worked for many famous programs and in this blog, we will see about Andy Goldstein’s Net Worth, Wife, Salary, Current Job, and more.
Andrew ‘Andy’ Goldstein famously called Andy Goldstein currently works for TalkSport and also has hosted Soccer AM. Goldstein did not just stop with soccer but has also extended and presented the Eurosports National Snooker Tournament. Let’s see more about the English broadcaster’s profile in the coming passages.
Andy Goldstein Facts and Wiki
|Birth Place
|London, England
|Father’s Name
|NA
|Mother’s Name
|NA
|Star Sign
|NA
|Net Worth
|$5 million
|Age
|49 years
|Date of Birth
|11 June 1973
|Nationality
|English
|Occupation
|Television presenter and Broadcaster
|Wife
|Caroline
|Social Media
|
Twitter
Andy Goldstein Net Worth and Salary
Andy is one of the most influential people in the media and currently has a net worth of $5 million as estimated by Apumone. The British broadcaster is said to be in the field for more than 2 decades now and there is no doubt that his net worth is high.
Andy’s salary as a broadcaster and a TV presenter is reported at around $1.5 million. Goldstein still has many years till which he can push himself and earn and is certain that he will end his media career without reaching a net worth of double-digit million figures.
Andy Goldstein Professional Career
Andy is currently hosting The Sports bar show which runs on TalkSport from Monday to Thursday every week. In 2006, Andy presented the 2006 FIFA World Cup in Germany for UKTV G2 media. He replaced Tim Lovejoy to become the main host for the show Soccer AM. But within a year, due to certain reasons, Soccer AM’s All-Stars show was shut down.
Andy worked with Sky Sports and presented many events coverage including Premier League Snooker, 9-ball pool, 10-pin bowling Weber Cup. Apart from broadcasting, Goldstein also showed interest in acting and played a major role in the Big Brother Series in 2004.
Andy Goldstein Personal Life
Andy was born on 11 June 1973 in London, England. The parental details of Andy and his childhood details are not revealed as of today. Andy’s parents certainly raised him so well that he gets the credit for his success right now. He has been a huge Manchester United supporter since his childhood.
Andy Goldstein Wife – Caroline
Andy got married to Caroline and was leading a happy life together. They have 2 children together. Seems like Caroline prefers to stay away from the media and there have been no details available about her. Later, much news has been spreading stating that Andy lost Caroline in 2020, and now he is a single father to 2 kids.
Andy Goldstein Controversies
In 2006, Andy jokingly reported that the Talksport DJ and former Chelsea player Jason Cundy had passed away so was not available for that day’s show hearing this people started sending condolences and even started laying flowers at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea.
Also once Goldstein said that the Twitter account of Rio Ferdinand was fake and the call of Rio to the show to prove that it was his account made him apologize for that.
Andy Goldstein Cars
Andy Goldstein with his decent net worth and salary seems to possess some fancy cars and have a luxurious lifestyle. He has posted a long review article about his bad experience with his 2019 Chrysler Pacifica plug-in hybrid minivan.
FAQS about Andy Goldstein
|What is the net worth of Andy Goldstein?
|The net worth of Andy Goldstein is 5 Million dollars.
|Does Andy Goldstein still work for Talksport?
|Yes, Andy Goldstein still works for Talksport.
|How old is Andy Goldstein?
|He is 49 years old.
|Is Andy Goldstein English?
|Yes, Andy Goldstein is from England.