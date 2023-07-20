Andre Onana is a Cameroonian professional footballer who plays as a goalkeeper for the Premier League club Manchester United in the Premier League and in this article, we will see about the player’s Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Onana was born on April 2, 1996, in Nkol Ngok. He began his youth career in Barcelona in 2010, joining the club from the Samuel Eto’o Academy at the age of 14. He has joined Manchester United from Inter as reported in the July of 2023.

André Onana’s career has seen him develop into a talented goalkeeper, achieving success at both club and international levels. His move to Inter Milan in 2022 further solidifies his position as a prominent player in the world of football.

Andre Onana has a net worth of €5 million. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)

Andre Onana Facts and Wiki

Birth Place Nkol Ngok, Cameroon Father’s Name François Mother’s Name NA Star Sign Aries Net Worth €5 Million Age 27 Birthday 2 April 1996 Nationality Cameroonian Position Goalkeeper Senior Clubs Jong Ajax, Ajax, Inter Milan and Manchester United Achievements 1X ITALIAN CUP WINNER, 1X ITALIAN SUPER CUP WINNER, 3X DUTCH CHAMPION, 2X DUTCH CUP WINNER, 1X DUTCH SUPER CUP WINNER Wife Melanie Kamayou Children NA Social Media Instagram

Andre Onana Net Worth and Salary

André Onana is said to have a five-year contract with Manchester United that pays him an annual salary of €7 million. His net worth is also said to be €5 million. According to these numbers, Onana’s move to Manchester United may create a substantial financial opportunity for him, increasing his future earnings and net worth.

Andre Onana Club Career

Onana was loaned to Cornella’s youth squad for the 2012–2013 season due to his age and non–EU citizenship, and then to Vista Alegre’s main team for the following season. He was scheduled to sign with Dutch team Ajax in July of that same year, according to a January 2015 announcement. He made his Eerste Divisie debut for Jong Ajax in February 2015 after the deal was expedited.

His most recent contract extension with Ajax, which was due to expire in June 2022, was signed in March 2019. Onana enjoyed great success while playing at Ajax, winning three Eredivisie championships and amassing 214 appearances across all leagues.

Andre Onana is set to join Manchester United from Inter Milan in July 2023. (Photo by MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images)

Onana experienced a setback in February 2021 when UEFA imposed a 12-month suspension on him from playing as a result of a positive drug test for the illegal chemical furosemide. He said that he had accidentally taken his wife’s prescription, and Ajax helped him appeal the ruling. The Court of Arbitration for Sport later lowered the suspension to nine months in June.

Onana garnered interest from a number of clubs after completing his sentence, including Inter Milan of Italy. He signed a five-year contract with Inter Milan in July 2022 after joining the team on a free transfer. He won the Italian Cup with the team in the 2022/23 season and also led the team to the 2022/23 Champions League Final with his brilliant performances but ended up in a losing cause. He is set to join Man United following the departure of the Spaniard David De Gea from Old Trafford and the reported transfer fee is around €50 million plus add-ons.

Andre Onana International Career

Onana represented Cameroon, making his debut in September 2016 in a friendly match against Gabon. He also played against Burkina Faso in the third-place match in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations. Onana was selected for the Cameroon team to compete in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, however, he had problems during the competition.

Andre Onana of Inter Milan during the UEFA Champions League 2022/23 final match between FC Internazionale and Manchester City FC. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

He participated in the first game against Switzerland but was benched for Serbia. Manager Rigobert Song ultimately decided to expel him from the competition due to a disciplinary matter including disagreements over the coaching strategies. In December 2022, Onana made a retirement announcement from international football.

Andre Onana Family

Onana comes from a close-knit family. Although he first emphasised the value of academics, his father, François, has been supportive of his work. Wariner and Emmanuel, André’s two brothers, are family friends with whom he enjoys spending time. Fascinatingly, Fabrice Ondoa, Onana’s cousin, is also a custodian. In May 2019, Onana spoke on the difficulties black goalkeepers face, emphasising the misunderstandings they frequently encounter and the need to put in more effort to dispel them.

Andre Onana Wife – Melanie Kamayou

Onana is married to Melanie Kamayou. Melanie is known to be a private person and prefers to stay away from the media’s spotlight. The duo has been spotted together at occasions like the 2019 Ballon d’Or ceremony for a very long time. They appear to have a solid and unbreakable connection, and Melanie looked stunning in a black outfit.

Andre Onana with his wife Melanie Kamayou. (Credits: @andreonana.24 Instagram)

Onana is not known to be endorsing any top branding companies like Nike, Puma or Adidas. Recently he has been endorsing and collaborating with Rinat Europa in social media, a glove branding company.

Andre Onana Cars and Tattoos

Onana is known to own a Black Mercedes for which the model is unavailable. Unlike many footballers, He has not inked his skin yet.

