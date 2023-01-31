Alvaro Gonzalez 2023 – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Alvaro Gonzalez is a Spanish professional football player who plays as a centre-back for the Saudi Professional League club Al-Nassr and in this article, we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.

Alvaro Gonzalez Soberon famously called Alvaro Gonzalez joined the Saudi Professional League club Al-Nassr from the French club Olympique de Marseille in 2022. The experienced central defender has established himself as one of the best defenders in the league despite his less game time.

He has represented Spain’s national team at youth levels and has not represented the senior national team yet. Let us get to know more about the player’s profile in the following paragraphs.

The net worth of Alvaro Gonzalez is estimated to be around $1.5 Million as of 2023. (Photo by NICOLAS TUCAT/AFP via Getty Images)

Alvaro Gonzalez Facts

Birth Place Potes, Spain Father’s Name NA Mother’s Name NA Star Sign Capricorn Net Worth $1.5 Million Age 33 Birthday 8-Jan-1990 Nationality Spanish Position Centre-Back Senior Clubs Racing B, Racing Santander, Zaragoza, Espanyol, Villarreal, Marseille, Al Nassr Achievements 1X EUROPEAN UNDER-21 CHAMPION Girlfriend NA Children NA Social Media Instagram

Twitter

Alvaro Gonzalez Net worth and Salary

Alvaro Gonzalez has been playing top-level football for more than a decade now. The net worth of Alvaro Gonzalez is estimated to be around $1.5 Million as of 2023. The market value of Alvaro is valued at 2.5 million euros by Transfermarkt. The Spanish centre-back has been earning a decent salary as per reports and his salary remains to be undisclosed yet.

Alvaro Gonzalez Club Career

Alvaro began his career with Racing de Santander’s youth ranks. He made his professional debut in 2009-10 and his La Liga debut in 2011. In 2011, he signed a four-year contract with Racing and was a starter for the team until they were relegated.

In 2012, he signed a four-year deal with Real Zaragoza and was again the first choice of the team, but the team was relegated to the Segunda División. In 2014, he returned to the top flight after signing a five-year contract with RCD Espanyol.

Amazing spanish supercup in Riyadh ❤️🇪🇸🇸🇦 pic.twitter.com/qfXhbh8py3 — Álvaro González (@AlvaroGonzalez_) January 15, 2023

In 2016, he was transferred to Villarreal CF on a four-year deal and made his competitive debut for the team in the UEFA Europa League. His first league appearance came ten days later, in which he played 90 minutes and gave away a penalty which resulted in the opponent’s goal.

He joined Olympique de Marseille on loan in 2019 with a mandatory purchase option. He scored his first goal in the French top tier in 2021, but was released from his contract in August 2022 and joined Al Nassr FC of the Saudi Professional League on a one-year deal with an option to extend.

Alvaro Gonzalez International Career

Alvaro has represented the U21 team of Spain but failed to appear for the senior team but hopes he might get his senior debut before retiring from his footballing career. He earned his only cap for Spain at the under-21 level in June 2013, in a match against the Netherlands. His team went on to win the UEFA European Championship tournament in Israel.

Alvaro Gonzalez joined the Saudi Professional League club Al-Nassr from the French club Olympic Marseille in 2022. (Photo by NICOLAS TUCAT/AFP via Getty Images)

Alvaro Gonzalez Personal Life

Alvaro Gonzalez was born on 8 January 1990 in Potes, Spain to Spanish parents. He is rumoured to be the only kid of his parents who has been great supporters of him since his childhood. He remains to stay away from the media’s spotlight and has never released any information about his family.

Alvaro Gonzalez Girlfriend

As per reports, Alvaro is currently single and not dating anyone. The good-looking Spanish player has been rumoured to be in many relationships in the past including the Gorgeous Spanish Lady Maria Gomez. It is said that they both broke up recently due to some personal reasons.

Alvaro has not been endorsing any products on his social media till now. He has his own brand named “AG”(Alvaro Gonzalez) which is still under maintenance and hopes to be a businessman in the future.

As per reports, Alvaro is currently single and not dating anyone. (Credits: @alvarogonzalez_ Instagram)

Alvaro Gonzalez Cars and Tattoos

Alvaro has not been driving cars around the cities of Europe but might own some cool cars as he is one of the wealthiest people in the city. He has two tattoos in Chinese on his lower chest for which the translation is unavailable.

