Álvaro Ginés 2023 – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Álvaro Ginés is a Spanish professional football player who plays as a forward for the Spanish club Real Madrid’s reserve team and in this article, we will see about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.

The player has represented Spain’s youth team at the international level and is yet to make his senior debut for the nation. Let us get to know more about the player’s profile in the following paragraphs.

Álvaro Ginés Facts And Wiki

Birth Place Cartagena, Spain Father’s Name NA Mother’s Name NA Star Sign Pisces Net Worth NA Age 17 Birthday 15 March 2005 Nationality Spanish Position Forward Senior Clubs Real Madrid U19s. Achievements 1x Torneio Internacional Algarve U17

1x Euro Under-17 participant Girlfriend NA Children NA Social Media Instagram

Álvaro Ginés Net Worth and Salary

Álvaro is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The player is yet to prove his worth to get a high market value. If he reaches the top level, he might have lucrative deals in the future.

Álvaro Ginés Club Career

Alvaro joined Ciudad Jardin EF in 2015 and played for the Spanish football academy Cartagena for 4 years before joining Real Madrid. The young goal poacher has scored over 100 goals after signing for Real Madrid’s academy.

He was included in the squad for the UEFA Youth League and made his debut against RB Leipzig’s youth team on 25 October 2022. The match ended in a 2-3 away victory where he played 80 mins.

Álvaro Ginés International Career

Alvaro has represented Spain’s youth team at the international level. He was included in Spain’s U17 team in 2021 for the matches and went on to make 11 appearances for the team and scored 3 goals. He was included in the U18 team of Spain in 2022 and has appeared in 3 matches.

Álvaro Ginés Family

Álvaro was born on 15 March 2005 in Cartagena, Spain. It took a great deal of effort on the part of his parents to make him reach the professional football level. Throughout his football career, they have always supported him both mentally and financially. Other details about the family have not yet been revealed, including their name.

Álvaro Ginés’s Girlfriend

Álvaro Ginés is currently single and not dating anyone. The player prefers to spend his time on the pitch rather than dating a person. As the player prefers to stay away from the media and focus on his career he might be dating someone secretly too.

Spanish Forward Álvaro Ginés is an Adidas endorser. Adidas is a German multinational corporation that designs and manufactures sports shoes, clothing, and accessories headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Bavaria. It is the largest sportswear manufacturer in Europe and the second biggest in the world.

Álvaro Ginés Cars and Tattoos

Álvaro Ginés has not been spotted driving a car in the streets of Spain. The young forward might be looking for some cool cars to add to his garage. Unlike many footballers, the player seems not fond of tattooing his body.

