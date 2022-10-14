Adrian San Miguel 2022 – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Wife, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Adrian San Miguel is a Spanish professional football player who plays as a goalkeeper for the English club Liverpool currently and in this article, we will see more about Adrian’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Wife, Tattoos, Cars, and so on.

Adrián San Miguel del Castillo, simply known as Adrian, spent most of his career at West Ham United playing as a goalkeeper after leaving Real Betis in 2013. He represented the Andalusia national football team once in 2013.

He is the third-choice goalkeeper for Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool. In the coming paragraphs, we will see more about the Spaniard’s profile in detail.

Goalkeeper of Liverpool Adrian in action during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg match between Liverpool FC and Atletico Madrid at Anfield. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Adrian San Miguel Facts And Wiki

Birth Place Seville, Spain Father’s Name José “Josefa” San Miguel Mother’s Name NA Star Sign Sagittarius Net Worth $6million Age 20 Birthday 3 January 1987 Nationality Spanish Position Goalkeeper Senior Clubs Betis B, Betis, West Ham, Liverpool Achievements 1X ENGLISH SUPER CUP WINNER

1X FIFA CLUB WORLD CUP WINNER

1X ENGLISH CHAMPION

1X UEFA SUPER CUP WINNER

1X ENGLISH FA CUP WINNER

1X ENGLISH LEAGUE CUP WINNER Wife Tamara Mariscal Children Enzo and Eric Social Media Instagram

Twitter

Adrian San Miguel Net Worth and Salary

Adrian has been in one of the top clubs in Europe since 2019. The net worth of Adrian San Miguel is estimated at around $6 million as of 2022. The market value of the Spanish goalkeeper is valued at 10 million euros. The annual salary of the player has not been disclosed yet and it is certain that he is not earning less being in a top club.

Adrian San Miguel Club Career

Adrian joined the youth academy of CD Altair and played as a striker and when the previous keeper of the team left, he was switched to a keeper. He joined Real Betis in 2006 and played in their C team for two seasons. He was promoted to the B team and served 4 years there including two season-long loans to the club Alcalá in 2008 and Utrera in 2009.

In 2012, Adrian was included in the Real Betis senior team squad ahead of the 2012/13 La Liga season. Adrian made his La Liga debut on 29 September 2012 in a 0–4 away loss against Malaga. He became a regular starter that season and following his impressive performances, he went on to make 31 more starts in the League that season. He kept 11 clean sheets in that season and helped the team to qualify for the UEFA Europa League.

West Ham United followed his consistent performances and with the interest of the West Ham manager Sam Allardyce and goalkeeping coach, Adrian was signed by West Ham in June 2013 for a 3-year deal with an option to extend it to two more seasons.

Adrian San Miguel has a wife. (Photo by Paul Ellis – Pool/Getty Images)

He made his West Ham debut on 27 August 2013 in a 2–1 win against Cheltenham Town in the League Cup. He made his Premier League debut against Manchester United which resulted in a 1-3 loss at Old Trafford.

In 2015, he signed a two-year contract with the hammers with the option of a further two years. He was offered a three-year contract extension in 2019, but he refused to sign the contract as he didn’t play a single League game before that season and also felt that he was not economically valued in the club.

Due to this, he left West Ham for free in 2019, and on August 5 2019, he signed for Liverpool. He made his debut replacing injured Allison for the Reds on August 9 against Norwich City in a 4-1 league win. He started in the 2019 UEFA Super Cup against Chelsea.

Adrian committed a foul and conceded a goal from a penalty kick taken by Jorginho due to which the match went to extra time and to a penalty shoot-out. He saved the final penalty of the shoot-out by Tammy Abraham which won the Reds the cup and it was the first major trophy of Adrian in his career. He made his Champions League debut against Napoli on 17 September.

Adrian San Miguel International Career

Adrian received his first call-up to the senior Spain squad for matches against Belgium and Liechtenstein in August 2016 by the manager Julen Lopetegui but failed to get minutes for the national team. He is yet to make his debut for Spain as there are many goalkeepers fighting for the spot including David De Gea.

Adrian of Liverpool has amassed a significant net worth, salary during his playing career.. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Adrian San Miguel Personal Life

Adrian was born on 3 January 1987 in Seville, Spain. His father is José San Miguel while his mother’s name is unknown till now. The early life of Adrian still remains to be a mystery but must have been and is leading a happy time with the family.

Adrian San Miguel Wife – Tamara Mariscal

Adrian tied the knot to Tamara Mariscal and they have been leading a joyful life together. They both are sharing some good moments together including the birth of their two sons. Yes, the couple was blessed with 2 sons- Enzo and Eric.

Adrian San Miguel Sponsorship and Endorsements

Adrian has been playing at the senior level for about a decade now. Adrian endorses the products of Umbro & Adidas. As a part of the endorsement-sponsor deal, he wears the company’s product on the pitch.

Adrian of Liverpool gives instructions to his teammates during the Carabao Cup Round of 16 match between Preston North End and Liverpool. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Adrian San Miguel Cars and Tattoos

Adrian was never seen with tattoos on his body and may change his mind to ink his skin like many footballers. The Spanish goalkeeper has some good cars in his garage and one of them includes a black colour Mercedes-Benz car, the model of which is not known.

