Aaron Ramsey Wife Colleen Rowlands Wiki 2022- Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family and more

Who Is Colleen Rowlands? Meet The Wife Of Aaron Ramsey

Colleen Rowlands is famous for being the wife of Welsh international Aaron Ramsey. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Colleen has a fun personality and an optimistic approach to life. Apart from being a responsible wife and a caring mother, she is also a great cook. She doesn’t hesitate to share her recipes with the world through her Instagram account. Now, let’s find out what the Welsh beauty is upto nowadays.

Aaron Ramsey’s move from Arsenal to Juventus in 2019 didn’t go as planned due to the inconsistency of the central midfielder. He was shipped to Rangers in a loan move in January 2021. It remains to be seen how he makes his comeback to the Old Lady squad. Enough about his career, we believe you are here to learn more about the stunning wife of Aaron Ramsey. So, without further ado, let’s cut to the chase.

Colleen Rowlands Facts & Wiki

Birthday February 2, 1990 Place of Birth Caerphilly, Wales Nationality Welsh Residency N.A Partner Aaron Ramsey Job Model, Housewife and food blogger Instagram @colleen_ramsey Height N.A Weight N.A Tattoos No Smoking N.A Sister / Brother N.A Father & Mother N.A Religion N.A Hair Colour Blonde Eye Colour Brown Net Worth (approx.) N.A

Colleen Rowlands Childhood and Family

Colleen was born on February 2, 1990, in Caerphilly, Wales, making her a Welsh citizen. There is not much information about her childhood and family available on the internet. We currently don’t know who her father and mother are and their jobs. Whether she has any siblings is still under review.

We believe her parents did an excellent job raising her; the ethics and morale that they taught reflect Mariana’s characteristics. We are looking for more details about her family and childhood. So stay tuned to know more about the stunning wife of Aaron Ramsey.

Colleen Rowlands was born in Caerphilly, Wales. (Credit: walesonline.co.uk)

Colleen Rowlands Education

Colleen went to a local high school in Caerphilly, Wales. Being a studious and hard-working student, she excelled in her studies. As she hasn’t shared much about her educational journey, we are unsure whether she went for further education after that.

Colleen Rowlands career

Colleen is an excellent cook, and she likes to share her recipes with the world. She uses her Instagram channel to showcase her work. Her page is full of delicious dishes.

Colleen does modelling from time to time; it is more like a hobby to her than a profession. She hasn’t contracted any fashion agency to represent her, but having significant fame online, big brands offered her projects.

Colleen has been a mother for a very long time. As she enjoys hanging out with her children and husband at home, she took the role of taking good care of her family. Many think there is no difficulty in being a housewife. Well, the truth is it can be very frustrating and stressful at times. But the rewards are equally more significant.

Colleen has an Instagram channel where she puts cooking recipes. (Picture was taken from dailycannon.com)

She has been the biggest supporter of Aaron Ramsey as well. The Welsh footballer dealt with many failures during his playing career, and Colleen ensured that he retained a better mood when he got home.

Colleen Rowlands Net Worth

Colleen’s net worth is currently under review. She hasn’t disclosed her earnings. We don’t know anything about her current or past roles, so we have no idea of her total worth. We don’t know whether she has started monetizing her Insta account. Her lifestyle indicates she spends a significant amount of money.

Colleen Rowlands and Aaron Ramsey relationship

Aaron Ramsey and his wife, Colleen, grew up in the same neighbourhood. The duo hasn’t shared how their love story started. But we believe both of them had a crush on each other from the beginning, and when they revealed their feelings, it was an instant match.

Aaron Ramsey and his wife, Colleen are from the same neighbourhood. (Picture was taken from dailyrecord.co.uk)

The duo was pretty impressed with each other’s characteristics, and they decided to take the relationship forward. Colleen followed the love of her life to England. After several years of dating, the pair finally tied the knot in a grand wedding ceremony organized at Caldicot Castle, United Kingdom.

Ramsey’s teammates, including Theo Walcott and Gareth Bale, attended the wedding. They have remained inseparable since then, and their bond has grown stronger with time.

Colleen Rowlands and Aaron Ramsey Children

The duo has three beautiful children together. Their first son Sonny Ramsey was born in March 2015. Three years later, Colleen gave birth to twins Tomas Ramsey and Teddy Ramsey.

Aaron Ramsey with his wife and children. (Credit: Instagram)

Colleen Rowlands Social media

Colleen has a significant follower base on Instagram. She is very passionate about food and enjoys her time making and sharing delicious recipes. She mostly shares delicious dishes and teaches her community how to prepare them.

FAQs about Colleen Rowlands

When did Colleen Rowlands and Aaron Ramsey get married? Due to the lack of information, we don’t know when they got married. What is Colleen Rowlands doing now? She is a cook, housewife and Instagram star. How old is Colleen Rowlands? She is 32 years old. Nationality of Colleen Rowlands? She is Welsh. What is Colleen Rowlands’s net worth? Her net worth is unknown.

