Noemie Happart – Yannick Carrasco Wife, her Family and more 

Noemie Happart is famous for being the wife of Atletico Madrid star Yannick Carrasco. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Noemie has achieved high feats in her career, however, she also has some down moments in her life. Professionally she is a renowned model and Instagram star. She is not the kind of woman who likes the excessive spotlight. That’s why despite being the wife of a famous footballer, fans don’t hear much about the Belgian beauty in the media.

You are going to learn many interesting facts about their relationship in this article. So without further ado, let’s get started! Initially, Carrasco joined Atletico Madrid from Monaco in 2015. However, he spent several seasons on loan spells after failing to cement his spot in the team.

After returning to Madrid in 2020, the Belgian has become successful in integrating himself into Diego Simeone’s squad. He has become a crucial player now and it seems his career is only going upward.

Noemie Happart Facts & Wiki

Birthday June 1, 1993 Place of Birth Liège, Belgium Nationality Belgian Residency Madrid, Spain Partner Yannick Carrasco Job Model and former beauty pageant Instagram @noemiehappart Height 5 ft 8 in (173 cm) Weight 55 kg (121 lbs) Tattoos Yes Smoking N.A Sister / Brother N.A Father & Mother N.A Religion N.A Hair Colour Brown Eye Colour Green Net Worth (approx.) $1 Million

Noemie Happart Childhood and Family

Noemie was born on June 1, 1993, in Liège, Belgium; hence, she is Belgian. She is pretty comfortable around the media as she has spent the majority of her life in front of lenses. However, she has maintained strict secrecy when it comes to her private information.

Noemie was born in Liège, Belgium. (Credit: Getty Images)

Her mother’s name is Malou Del and she has two older sisters – Manon Happart and Estelle Happart. We believe her parents did an excellent job raising her and giving her great education. We are still investigating to find the missing pieces and will update the article once we get new information. So stay tuned to learn more about the stunning wife of Yannick Carrasco.

Noemie Happart Education

Noemie went to a local high in her hometown. She always had a vision of a great life and knew how to get there. She was very ambitious and intelligent at the same time. After graduating with a marketing degree, she decided to pursue a career in modelling as she was passionate about it since her youth.

Noemie Happart career

Noemie started modelling as a hobby. But soon, she found out that she was pretty good in front of the camera, so she took a shot in the modelling world. It didn’t take her long to achieve success as she was crowned Miss Belgium in 2013 when she was only 20 years old. After that, she represented her country in the Miss Universe contest as well as at Miss World 2013.

The Belgian beauty is currently an ambassador for several clothing and jewellery brands in Belgium and Spain. She has a beautiful face with an alluring body, which raises the stature of the product she endorses. Being the wife of a famous Atletico Madrid star, she has greater reach which helps her get lucrative deals.

Noemie is a former beauty pageant. (Credit: SoftFern.com)

Noemie is also an Instagram star. The Belgian beauty’s amazing content has earned significant reactions on Instagram where she mostly shares images of herself. Her incredible fashion sense coupled with her fabulous body creates Instagram-worthy images which instantly attract the eyes of the viewers. She also uses her handle for brand promotions.

Noemie Happart Net Worth

Noemie has a net worth of $1 Million, mainly representing her successful modelling earnings. Well, she excelled in whatever she did, and that’s why earning a handsome amount of money never was a problem for her. She leads a luxurious life that her bank balance can afford.

Noemie Happart and Yannick Carrasco relationship

Yannick Carrasco met his wife in 2015. The duo started dating soon after their first meeting as they were very impressed by each other’s charm. They successfully kept their relationship out of the public eye for the initial few years as they wanted to avoid the excessive attention from the media.

Yannick Carrasco kissing his wife in the stands. (Credit: SportsBible)

Still, with Noemie being a model and Carrasco being a professional player, it was only a matter of time before their relationship became public. The duo finally revealed their bond by kissing each other during a 2016 UEFA Champions League match. Even though they experienced some difficulty in their relationship in 2020, they survived the difficult moment and remained inseparable.

Noemie Happart and Yannick Carrasco Children

Noemie and Carrasco revealed through Instagram in May 2022 that they are expecting a child. The duo seems emphatic about the news and they are preparing for possibly the biggest responsibility of their lives.

Noemie Happart and Yannick Carrasco are expecting their first child. (Credit: Instagram)

Noemie Happart Social media

Noemie is active on Instagram and has a large follower base. She mostly posts pictures of her own and sometimes with her husband. Occasionally she posts snaps from her photoshoots. She is a stunning woman, and fans love to see what she is up to.

FAQs about Noemie Happart

When did Noemie Happart and Yannick Carrasco get married? They got married in 2017. What is Noemie Happart doing now? She is a model, Instagram star and former beauty pageant. How old is Noemie Happart? She is 29 years old. Nationality of Noemie Happart? She is Belgian. What is Noemie Happart’s net worth? Her net worth is unknown.