Wolves prediction: Probable XI to face Southampton

Wolves visit St. Mary’s Stadium on Saturday hoping to bounce back to winning ways against Southampton in the Premier League.

The Wanderers were dumped out of the FA Cup by Manchester United on Wednesday, with Juan Mata scoring the winner for the home side at Old Trafford. Nuno Espirito Santo’s side gave a good account of themselves but were undone in the end.

On the other hand, Southampton look re-energized, having won four out of their five games and are now seven points above the danger zone.

Team News

Wolves have no fresh injury concerns ahead of their trip to the sea coast.

Wolves Prediction: Probable XI

Formation: 3-4-3

Rui Patricio (GK)

The Wolves No. 1 made way for Ruddy in the FA Cup replay against Manchester United but would be back in goal when his side locks horns with Southampton.

Matt Doherty (RWB)

An attacking full-back, Doherty is excellent going forward and contributes to his team’s attacks.

Andraz Sporar of Slovan Bratislava and Conor Coady of Wolverhampton Wanderers during the UEFA Europa League group K match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Slovan Bratislava at Molineux on November 07, 2019 in Wolverhampton, United Kingdom. (Getty Images)

Leander Dendoncker (RCB)

Despite being a defensive midfielder, the Belgian has impressed in a back-three this season. He is a regular and is certain to feature.

Conor Coady (CB)

One of the first names on the team sheet, Coady is a real leader at the back and should lead his Wolves side once again on Saturday.

Romain Saiss (LCB)

Like Dendoncker, Saiss is a defensive midfielder but he has done well in defence in the absence of the injured Boly.

Jonny Castro (LWB)

Jonny is an energetic full-back who continues to thrive at left wing-back for the Wanderers.

Ruben Neves has been a star at Wolves since joining from FC Porto in 2018. (Getty Images)

Ruben Neves (CM)

A crucial player for Wolves in the midfield, Neves covers a lot of ground, breaks the play and helps the attack as well.

Joao Moutinho (CM)

Moutinho is an experienced operator who has formed a strong partnership with Neves in the middle of the park.

Adama Traore (RW)

Traore has proved to be a massive player for Wolves this season. Tricky, fast and unpredictable, he could cause problems to the Southampton defenders.

Wolves winger Adama Traore in action. (Getty Images)

Pedro Neto (LW)

Neto is slowly but steadily growing into an important player for Nuno’s side. The Portuguese will retain his place in the team.

Raul Jimenez (ST)

With 8 goals and 6 assists in the league this season, Jimenez has been Wolves’ primary source of goals and should continue leading their attack.