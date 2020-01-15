Why Wolves signing Thomas Lemar would be a huge statement

Wolves are in pole position to beat Arsenal and Chelsea to the shock signing of Thomas Lemar, according to the Sun.

Lemar cost Atlético £51m in the summer of 2018 but the France World Cup winner has failed to impress at the Wanda Metropolitano. The forward has scored just four goals in 64 appearances for the Spanish side, failing to hit the target this season.

With Adama Traore currently tearing it up for the Black Country club on one wing, Lemar coming in could potentially make Wolves a devastating force in the wide areas and in the final third.

Lemar was viewed as one of the most exciting wingers around when he joined Atletico in the summer of 2018 but things certainly haven’t gone according to the plan for the 24-year-old.

The key to the saga could lie with Mendes who has a strong bond with the Molineux board having brought a number of his clients to the club in recent years.

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo admitted on Saturday that his side are in need of new signings after they were held to a 1-1 draw with Newcastle.

Sitting seventh in the Premier League, Wolves are in contention for a place in Europe next season, and Nuno needs to strengthen his side before the January window closes.

Lemar hasn’t lived up to the heights at Atletico but if he can replicate parts of his form from the 2016/17 season with Monaco, where he was involved in 25 goals, he could prove to be a massive signing for Wolves.

With Euro 2020 looming on the horizon, a move now could help him maintain his spot in Didier Deschamps’ plans for the summer.

Lemar has devastating pace like Traore, and the duo, along with Jimenez, would form a formidable partnership as Wolves look to continue their impressive form in both the Premier League and the Europa League.

Verdict

Lemar has not shown his best form in recent times and is clearly in need of a move. He would fare much better in Wolves’ system that encourages attacking football, with Atletico, of course, known for being a defensive side.

Thomas Lemar would be a statement signing for Wolves

Nuno prefers to play 3 centre-backs and 2 wing-backs, which would provide wingers like Lemar and Traore to ply their trade at the other end of the pitch.

At Monaco, he showed how dangerous he can be, and the idea of him on one wing and Traore on the other could have full-backs quaking. Wolves have already signed Jonny Otto and Diogo Jota from Madrid, and signing Lemar would make them a dangerous team in the English top-tier.