Why Wolves should sign Leonardo Campana before deadline

According to Express and Star, Wolves are close to sealing the signing of Barcelona S.C. forward Leonardo Campana.

Leonardo Campana, 19, is already a full Ecuador international, featuring four times for his country since making his debut last year. He has had a good season with Barcelona S.C, scoring three goals and assisting once in 16 Ecuadorian Serie A games.

The report adds the teenager is set to be busy competing for his nation in the pre-Olympic Championship over the next few weeks, so he will not immediately be available for Wolves.

Ecuador’s Leonardo Campana celebrates after scoring against Venezuela during their South American U-20 football match at El Teniente stadium in Rancagua on February 10, 2019. (Getty Images)

Having let go of Patrick Cutrone earlier this month, Nuno has Raul Jimenez, Diogo Jota and the young Benny Ashley-Seal as forward options at his disposal.

Jimenez is the club’s leading striker and he has led the attack very well for the second season running, scoring 20 goals across all competitions so far. But Jota has endured an injury-hit campaign, affecting his partnership with Jimenez.

As Wolves are also competing in the Europa League, they need more depth in their squad. That makes the addition of a forward very important, thus signing Leonardo Campana makes sense.

Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo celebrates after the full-time whistle. (Getty Images)

Despite his lack of senior appearances at club level, Campana has already represented his country four times. He is an exciting player and will have to hit the ground running for Wolves, who have scored 34 goals in 23 league games, with Jimenez scoring 11.

Campana could help the Wanderers score more goals and also form an exciting partnership with Jimenez and Adama Traore if he adapts quickly to the rigours of Premier League football.

Verdict

Campana is an unknown quantity, so he’ll be a gamble for Wolves. Nevertheless, the Colombian can arrive as a replacement for Cutrone, who failed to light up the Premier League and has joined Fiorentina just six months after arriving from AC Milan.