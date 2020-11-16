Why West Ham should sign youngster Frederik Alves for the long term

According to claims from Danish website Bold via HITC, West Ham are closing in on the capture of highly-rated Silkeborg defender Frederik Alves Ibsen, with a potential deal for the centre-back set to go through in January.

As per the report, the Hammers have already negotiated the personal terms of a move with the 20-year-old, who is expected to cost David Moyes’ side a fee in the region of £1.2million.

Profile

Born in Denmark to a Danish father and a Brazilian mother, Frederi Alves started his footballing education at Herfolge and Hvidovre in Denmark and also had a brief stint at Coritiba in Brazil before returning to the Scandinavian nation to complete his development with Silkeborg.

The 20-year-old initially impressed for Silkeborg at U-19 and reserve levels before making his first-team debut in 2018 and has since registered 48 senior appearances for the Danish outfit. Held in high regard as a top young prospect in his homeland, Alves has represented Denmark at U-20 and U-21 international levels.

West Ham could benefit from Alves’ potential

West Ham’s interest in Frederik Alves Ibsen is a clear indication that the Hammers are seeking long-term stability at the back without having to break to bank on an established player. The arrival of Craig Dawson on loan from Watford has somewhat eased David Moyes’ worries, but he’s only seen as a temporary fix.

It goes without saying that the Hammers need a complete reshuffle of their central defensive options moving forward. Angelo Ogonna remains a quality defender but is not getting any younger at 32. Fabian Balbuena has never really inspired enough confidence with his displays in English football while Winston Reid, 32, has long been out of the first-team mix.

To put things into perspective, West Ham need to find an ideal partner for Issa Diop at the heart of the defence in the years to come, and signing a promising youngster like Alves with one eye on the future would definitely make a lot of sense in footballing terms.

The 20-year-old is hardly a finished article just yet but the fact that he’s already playing regular first-team football, regardless of the quality of the league, speaks volumes of his talent and potential. He might not be ready to make an immediate transition to the Premier League just yet but West Ham should try to gradually phase him into the mix if a move to East London does materialise.

Verdict

The Hammers already have a talented young centre-back in Goncalo Cardoso but it would be completely understandable if they end up signing Frederik Alves as a part of their long-term plans moving forward. The touted fee of £1.2million is certainly not much for a club of West Ham’s stature and represents a calculated gamble on a player who has been making waves with his rapid development in Denmark.