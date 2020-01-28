Why West Ham should make a move for AC Milan’s Franck Kessie

According to the Evening Standard, West Ham have been offered a chance to sign AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie on loan until the end of the season.

Since joining for AC Milan on a permanent deal from Atalanta last season, Franck Kessie, 23, has impressed with his performances in the middle of the park.

He has made 18 Serie A appearances so far this season, scoring a goal. The midfielder has started 16 out of the 18 games he’s played in Serie A, but the Evening Standard claims Kessie is interested in a move to England.

The Hammers currently sit 17th in the table, having won just one of their last five Premier League fixtures.

West Ham manager David Moyes has a lot of work to do if he’s to help his team avoid relegation from top-flight. The current West Ham squad may look good on paper but there are certain areas that need reinforcing.

Now, Moyes has made the signing of a central midfielder one of his priorities this month and is keen to bring in Kessie before the transfer window closes down, the report adds.

Declan Rice may not have enjoyed the best of seasons but he has been a regular fixture in the team. What Rice has lacked is a reliable partner alongside him in central midfield.

Mark Noble will turn 33 in May and is slowly entering the twilight of his career. Jack Wilshere has struggled for fitness since joining from Arsenal on a free transfer in 2018, while Carlos Sanchez remains out of favour.

West Ham manager David Moyes all smiles.

In that regard, West Ham must sign Franck Kessie as quickly as possible. At the age of 23, the Ivory Coast international has already amassed 181 appearances at club level.

He has also earned 35 caps for his nation, scoring a goal. The 23-year-old would add goals to Moyes’ side given his goalscoring record for Milan over the last couple of seasons.

He scored 5 and 7 goals in the 2017/18 and the 2018/19 seasons respectively. These are good numbers for a central midfielder.

Verdict

Kessie is one of Serie A football’s top midfielders and there are chances of him establishing himself at a higher level under the guidance of Moyes. Hence, West Ham must secure the Ivorian’s services in a bid to solve their midfield conundrum.