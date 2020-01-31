Why Tottenham must avoid signing Benfica forward Haris Seferovic

According to The Sun, Tottenham are desperate to sign a striker before the transfer deadline but chairman Daniel Levy has set a £10million limit.

Spurs are looking for strikers to sign as a stand-in for the injured Harry Kane this transfer window. Kane handed Tottenham a major worry when he went down with a nasty hamstring injury earlier this month. The England skipper underwent a successful surgery which will keep him out until April.

Now, Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho is on the lookout for a striker and one of the players the club are interested in signing is Benfica’s £15m-rated Haris Seferovic, the report adds.

Haris Seferovic, 27, joined Benfica in 2017 from Eintracht Frankfurt. In 107 appearances for the Portuguese side, he has scored 40 goals. After struggling to deliver consistently for some of his previous clubs such as Real Sociedad, Fiorentina and Eintracht Frankfurt, the Switzerland international has found a home in Benfica.

However, this season, Seferovic’s form has dipped massively. After netting 23 league goals last season, the 27-year-old has scored six goals and provided four assists in 27 appearances in all competitions for the Portuguese giants so far this campaign, with only two coming in the 17 league outings. Yet, the Swiss has managed to catch Tottenham’s attention.

The capture of Steven Bergwijn and Gedson Fernandes, as well as tying down Giovanni Lo Celso to a permanent deal means Tottenham have enjoyed a productive January transfer window till date.

As Kane is out injured, Mourinho is currently without a natural striker in his ranks. At the moment, Lucas Moura is leading the line for Tottenham, but the Brazilian is better suited to start on the wing as evident from his performances over the last two seasons.

Despite the need for a striker being monumental, Spurs must stay away from Seferovic. The 27-year-old may have decent experience in European football but he has no experience of English football and could take quite some time to adjust to the hustle and bustle of Premier League football.

Also, his career record of 87 goals in 341 games is simply not good enough, at least to lead the attack for a European club like Tottenham.

Verdict

Tottenham must do everything possible to bring in a replacement for the injured Kane before the deadline. In every case, however, they must avoid signing Seferovic from Benfica.