Why Timo Werner to Real Madrid would be a top-class move

According to Eldesmarque (h/t The Sun), Real Madrid are looking to bolster their attacking force with the signing of Timo Werner.

After the departure of star player Cristiano Ronaldo, Los Blancos were dealt a major blow last season, where they couldn’t claim a single trophy. After frequent changes in their management, Madrid finally succeeded in bringing Zinedine Zidane back at the helm.

They signed Luka Jovic from Eintracht Frankfurt last summer but he hasn’t made the impact Madrid expected, scoring just once this season. Mariano Diaz has fallen down the pecking order and hasn’t featured in a single La Liga game so far.

This leaves the manager with only Karim Benzema to lead their attack, and the Frenchman has been outstanding in the past two campaigns. This season, he has scored 16 goals in 24 games across all competitions.

However, as the report suggests, Zidane would be hoping to bolster his squad with some heavy talents who can continue at the club for a long time.

Benzema has been doing the hard work all alone up front and without a proper partner, Madrid may find it difficult to keep doing their best in various competitions. In that case, to strengthen the forward line, Timo Werner would be a perfect candidate for the Spanish giants.

Werner, 23, is rated among Europe’s best strikers and has regularly scored in the Bundesliga. His growth in the past two years has been tremendous and he has established himself as Germany’s main striker. A huge talent, he has been excellent this season, having scored 18 times in 17 league games.

A top-quality forward player, the German international is capable of playing anywhere in the attacking position but is at his lethal best when deployed through the middle. He is known for his pace, and his ability to run behind the defenders has helped him transform into a deadly striker.

The 23-year-old’s intelligent movement and awareness combined with pace makes him difficult for the defenders to handle. He could be the perfect player to link up with Benzema at Santiago Bernabeu.

Werner’s quality and his versatile nature would offer the manager something different in the final third as he has the ability to create spaces for himself. And on his day, he would be a difficult customer to stop.

He would provide the extra goals that Madrid have lacked so far, something that Jovic and Diaz have failed to deliver. The video below is a glimpse of Werner’s goal scoring prowess and he could bring that to the Santiago Bernabeu if a deal goes through.

Verdict

It is a clear fact that RB Leipzig would not leave him this season as they are on top of the Bundesliga table and are trying to win the title at the end of the season.

However, Real Madrid must go for the hot property in the summer and must lure him to Spain ahead of other clubs, including Chelsea, who are also interested in him. Signing him would make them the best in Europe once again.