Why Said Benrahma would be a smart signing for Newcastle United

According to Sun, Newcastle United and Leicester City are willing to pay £15million for Brentford star Said Benrahma in the summer.

Said Benrahma, 24 is one of the most exciting players in the Championship. His partnership with Bryan Mbeumo and Ollie Watkins has proved fruitful at Brentford, with the trio scoring 38 goals in England’s second-tier this season.

The Algerian has scored eight league goals and provided six assists, helping the Bees to fifth place in the table.

The report adds that Brentford will have to get promoted to have any chance of holding on to Benrahma, who was linked with Aston Villa early in the season.

Newcastle United, meanwhile, made just loan signings during the January transfer window, adding the likes of Nabil Bentaleb, Valentino Lazaro and Danny Rose to the squad. However, Steve Bruce failed to address the most pressing issue of his team, i.e. scoring goals.

The Magpies have managed only 24 goals in 25 league games so far. Record-signing Joelinton has managed just one goal in 25 league appearances since his move from Hoffenheim.

Other than Joelinton, strikers Dwight Gayle, Andy Carroll and Yoshinori Muto haven’t scored a single goal in the league. Gayle has never proven himself to be a reliable striker in the Premier League, while Carroll has struggled with injuries.

Thus, Newcastle made a mistake by not signing a reliable forward last month to help Joelinton up front. Well, the Magpies’ interest in Said Benrahma is justified following his vital contributions for Brentford over the last two seasons. Thus, they must beat Leicester to secure the 24-year-old’s signature in the summer.

Since arriving at Brentford from OGC Nice in 2018, Benrahma has scored 18 goals in 65 league appearances. That includes his impressive record this season, scoring 8 and assisting 6 in 26 outings. Most recently, he netted a fantastic hat-trick in a 5-1 win over Hull City.

The Algerian bagged 11 goals and 17 assists last season and has enhanced his reputation further this campaign with a series of eye-catching displays for Thomas Frank’s side.

Verdict

The Algerian would bring a lot of quality to Bruce’s attack, whilst adding depth to the squad. Benrahma has proven himself in the Championship and is at the right age to make the step up to the Premier League. All in all, the Magpies should definitely attempt to sign him from Brentford.