Why Norwich City should avoid signing Amin Younes from Napoli

According to Italian football site Arena Napoli (h/t The Pink Un), Norwich City are interested in signing Napoli winger Amin Younes.

Amin Younes, 26, has struggled for game time since joining Napoli on a free transfer from Ajax in July 2018. The winger managed only 12 league appearances in his debut season at Stadio San Paulo, scoring three goals. The five-cap Germany international now appears to be out of favour at Napoli, after making just seven appearances so far this season.

The report (h/t The Pink Un) adds the Premier League club would be interested in a possible loan move but not at the estimated €2.5m fee demanded by Napoli.

Norwich City have so far brought in Lukas Rupp and Hertha Berlin loanee Ondrej Duda in January with the likes of Dennis Srbeny and Manchester City winger Patrick Roberts leaving Carrow Road. Rupp and Duda impressed on their debut in the 1-0 win over fellow relegation rivals Bournemouth at the weekend.

The Canaries are rock bottom in the table, six points adrift of safety. Despite signing two players this month, there is still a lack of quality in certain areas of the pitch and Daniel Farke should address it before the transfer window slams shut.

As far as the wide options are concerned, Farke has Todd Cantwell, Onel Hernandez and Emiliano Buendia in his squad. The trio has contributed to seven goals this season, with Cantwell scoring six. Cantwell is Norwich’s second-highest goalscorer behind Teemu Pukki, who is the topscorer with 11 goals.

The Canaries lack quality in the forward department, with none of the players barring Pukki, Cantwell and Buendia performing consistently. Farke must add a goalscoring winger to his squad but is Amin Younes the answer?

The answer would be a ‘no’. Younes has never been a prolific goalscorer in his career. A tricky winger, his best scoring season was the 2015/16 campaign when he scored 8 goals for Ajax.

In all, he scored only 17 goals in 100 appearances in his three-year spell with Ajax. The Dusseldorf-born star has had a tough time in Serie A and has been an unused substitute in the last four out of five games at Napoli.

Verdict

All in all, Younes is undoubtedly a talented player but his track record suggests he won’t be an improvement over the current wide options that Norwich have at the moment. Simply put, the German isn’t the goalscoring forward the Canaries are in desperate need of to assist Pukki up front.