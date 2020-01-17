Why Leicester City should avoid signing Southampton’s Ryan Bertrand

According to Daily Mail, Leicester City are eyeing a swoop for Southampton defender Ryan Bertrand as a potential replacement for Ben Chilwell.

Ben Chilwell, 23, has come through the Leicester City academy and is currently one of the first names on Brendan Rodgers’ team sheet. He’s one of the best young English prospects and having established himself as a top left-back in the Premier League, the 23-year-old is on Chelsea’s radar for some time now, reports Daily Mail.

However, the report adds the Blues had targeted Chilwell this month but will make a bid in the summer as they are prioritising signing a striker. Without a doubt, the 23-year-old would be extremely tough to replace and Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers is eyeing a move for Ryan Bertrand.

Southampton left-back Ryan Bertrand passes the ball. (Getty Images)

Bertrand, 30, has been a fine servant at St. Mary’s Stadium, clocking 170 Premier League appearances so far. He has been a regular fixture this season under Ralph Hasenhuttl, managing 17 Premier League games. The English defender was shown a straight red card in Southampton’s forgettable 9-0 defeat to Leicester City earlier this season.

But since returning from his suspension, Bertrand has performed well and has helped the Saints climb out of the danger zone. But will he be the ideal replacement for Chilwell at Leicester?

In 17 Premier League games, Bertrand has averaged 1.2 tackles, 1.3 interceptions, 0.6 clearances and 0.3 blocks. He has registered 0.9 key passes, 0.9 crosses and 1.1 long balls per game, whilst bagging a goal and an assist. [Courtesy: WhoScored]

As far as Chilwell is concerned, he has averaged 1.3 tackles, 1.1 interceptions, 2.2 clearances and 0.3 blocks per game so far this season. With 78.4% pass success rate, the England international has also registered 1.3 key passes, 1.8 long balls and 0.7 crosses, as well as scoring a goal and supplying three assists. [Courtesy: WhoScored]

Leicester City left-back Ben Chilwell celebrates after scoring. (Getty Images)

Going by the aforementioned statistics of both players, Bertrand wouldn’t be an upgrade over Chilwell in any way. Bertrand is 30 and will be 31 by the time next season kicks off.

Chilwell, on the other hand, is the undisputed first-choice left-back for England and would leave a massive hole in the Leicester squad if he departs at the end of the season.

Verdict

For a thrilling, attacking Leicester side, Rodgers must consider younger, quicker and better options than Bertrand as a potential replacement for Chilwell. Thus, the Foxes should avoid signing the Southampton defender this month.