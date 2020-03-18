Back in November 2019, Football Insider, via Sportslens (h/t The Liverpool Echo), had claimed that Everton were interested in signing Nottingham Forest defender Joe Worrall. However, the Toffees didn’t make a move for the defender in the January transfer window.

Joe Worrall, 23, has impressed at the City Ground this season under the tutelage of Sabri Lamouchi. The defender spent last season on loan at Rangers but has started each of Nottingham Forest’s 37 league games so far.

Nottingham Forest defender Joe Worrall vying for the ball. (Getty Images)

The 23-year-old has played every minute of Forest’s 37 Championship games, with the Tricky Trees currently in fifth place and fighting for promotion back to the Premier League, where they haven’t played since 1999. Recently, he signed a new contract that tied him to the club until 2022.

With Worrall enjoying an outstanding season with Forest, Everton must rekindle their interest in the centre-back when the transfer window opens.

The Toffees are placed 12th in the Premier League table. Although they have suffered a dip in form of late, the team has improved under Carlo Ancelotti. Whether or not Everton secure European qualification remains to be seen but the Italian tactician should start planning for next season.

Joe Worrall during his loan spell with Rangers. (Getty Images)

One area Ancelotti should prioritize addressing is the defence, with Everton leaking 46 goals in 29 games. After a 1-1 draw with Manchester United, the Toffees were blown away 4-0 by Chelsea. The game against Chelsea further exposed Everton’s defensive frailties.

Neither Michael Keane nor Yerry Mina has performed consistently at the back. Mason Holgate is the only defender to emerge with some credit in what has been a difficult season for the Toffees.

The Merseysiders cannot enter the next campaign with Mina, Keane and Holgate as options at the back. The lack of depth in the area needs to be addressed and to that end, Joe Worrall would be a good fit at Goodison Park.

Worrall came through the ranks of Nottingham Forest’s youth system. He was with Rangers last season on a loan deal but struggled to find his form there. Later, after returning to his parent club, he has been a vital member of Sabri Lamouchi’s squad. He would undoubtedly strengthen Everton’s defensive unit, whilst bringing depth as well to Carlo Ancelotti’s squad.

Carlo Ancelotti is the new Everton manager. (Getty Images)

The 23-year-old has shown his ability to perform consistently for Forest this season and would be a valuable long-term asset to Everton if he is able to replicate the same form he has shown in the Championship.

Worrall has all the qualities to thrive in the Premier League, having featured in every single game in the Championship this term, thus establishing himself as one of the toughest defenders.

Verdict

Therefore, it would be good if Everton manage to lure Worrall to Goodison Park. He may not just be a backup but his presence would bring healthy competition within the team next season.