Why Aston Villa should sign Werder Bremen’s Milot Rashica

Back in December 2019, The Athletic had claimed that Aston Villa were interested in signing Werder Bremen winger Milot Rashica. It was suggested the 23-year-old would be willing to leave Werder Bremen in January but only for a team competing in the Champions League.

Aston Villa are 16th in the Premier League table and are very likely to go down unless they quickly turn things around in the next few games. They got a nervy 2-1 win over Watford yesterday.

The Midlands club has signed goalkeeper Pepe Reina and midfielder Danny Drinkwater on loan from AC Milan and Chelsea respectively until the end of the season so far. They have also signed Mbwanna Samatta but they clearly need more reinforcements in the wide areas.

Anwar El Ghazi has blown hot and cold, while Mahmoud Trezeguet has struggled to properly adapt to the demands of the Premier League. Jota has hardly been used by Smith.

Werder Bremen winger Milot Rashica celebrates after scoring. (Getty Images)

Aston Villa’s problems in creating opportunities and scoring goals have been well documented this season, with Smith’s side managing just 31 goals in 24 games so far.

Hence, the Midlands club must rekindle their interest in Milot Rashica and do everything possible to tempt him to Villa Park.

Rashica, 23, started his career in his homeland with KF Vushtrria before moving to Vitesse in the Eredivisie. He moved to Germany in 2018 and has performed really well for Werder Bremen since then. The winger has been in good form this term with seven goals and three assists in 13 league games.

While Bremen are in the relegation zone, Rashica has impressed with his performances. As per WhoScored, the Kosovo international has registered three assists and seven goals, whilst averaging 3.4 shots per game, 2 key passes and 2.4 dribbles as well, in the league.

In comparison, Trezeguet, El Ghazi and Jota have together contributed to just eight goals in the Premier League. They have shared six assists between them as well.

Aston Villa players celebrate after a goal. (Getty Images)

The aforementioned statistics clearly suggest Rashica would be an improvement on the current wide options Villa currently has. The Kosovan is a really talented player and would be a smart signing for Smith’s side.

Verdict

Currently in Bundesliga’s relegation zone, Bremen have slapped a £35m price tag, the Athletic claims. So, if Villa are really ambitious and want to retain their top-flight status, they must meet Bremen’s demands to get Rashica’s signature.